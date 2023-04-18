Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined heavily for possibly his excessive celebrations during their defeat against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. As a result of his Code of Conduct Breach, Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fees.

The IPL advisory said, “Mr. Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct.”

As per IPL’s Code of Conduct guideline, it is behaviour that is “contrary to the spirit of the game.”

While not official or clear, the fine may have been imposed for Kohli’s excessive and exuberant celebration following CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube’s dismissal. The incident took place in the 17th over when Dube’s mistimed shot, off Wayne Parnell, was clutched by Mohammed Siraj on the boundary.

During the contest, Devon Conway’s 83 off 45 deliveries and Dube’s 27-ball 52 took CSK to a mammoth 226/6. In reply, RCB were eight runs short to finish on 218/8 despite Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36 balls) stitching a 100-run partnership.

Conway was the star of the night. He first forged a 74 run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane and then an 80-run stand with Dube.

With the win, CSK moved to third spot in the IPL points table with six points from five matches. They’re tied with Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals lead the table with eight points.

