Team India coach Rahul Dravid and senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have given up their business-class seats in flights for pacers so that they can recover while travelling, said a media report. India have played at four different venues (in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Adelaide) so far in the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup and as a result, the team has been on the road regularly.

Extensive travelling has resulted in lesser time for the pacers to rest and recover properly. To tackle this issue, Dravid, Rohit and Kohli gave up their business-class seats to pacers Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, and Hardik Pandya, reported The Indian Express. With more legroom in business-class seats, such an arrangement would help the pacers to rest and recover while travelling.

“Before the tournament, we decided that since the pace bowlers clock the maximum mileage on field day in, day out, they need to stretch their legs,” a support staff member of the Team told The Indian Express.

As per the ICC norms, each team is allotted four business-class seats. While in normal circumstances, these seats are taken up by the coach, captain and other senior players, Team India has decided to give them to the pacers during the World Cup due to the extensive travel schedule.

Meanwhile, after playing their final Super 12 game in Melbourne against Zimbabwe, India are back in Adelaide for their semi-final against England on Thursday.

Team India had an optional training session on Tuesday during which captain Rohit got hit on his right forearm. He was in considerable pain after sustaining the blow and left the nets with an ice pack.

The good news, however, is that he returned to the training session shortly after and batted again in the nets.

