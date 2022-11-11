Virat Kohli’s wait for the ultimate prize in the cricket’s shortest format continues as India on Thursday crashed out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a humiliating loss to England by ten wickets in the second semifinal.

Kohli is undoubtedly the Men in Blue’s greatest warrior in the history of this competition and he once again proved it in the T20 World Cup 2022 as the 34-year-old batter broke a plethora of records during his journey in the tournament.

In T20 World Cup 2022 for India:- •India 31/4, Kohli 82*(53) vs PAK.

•India 11/1, Kohli 62*(44) vs NED.

•India 26/2, Kohli 12(11) vs SA.

•India 11/1, Kohli 64*(44) vs BAN.

•India 27/1, Kohli 26(25) vs ZIM.

•India 9/1, Kohli 50(40) vs ENG in Semi. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 10, 2022

Here’s the list of records that Kohli broke during the T20 World Cup:

Kohli’s brilliant 82 not out against Pakistan helped him become highest run scorer in T20Is. He went past his teammate Rohit Sharma in the tally. Currently, Kohli has 4008 runs in 107 innings across 115 T20I matches at an average of 52.74 and strike rate of 137.97. He has scored one T20I century and 37 half-centuries. Rohit Sharma (3853 runs) is second on the list.

Kohli now has 15 ‘player of the match’ awards in T20Is, which is the most for any male player.

Kohli’s half century against Pakistan was his fifth against the Men in Green and four of those have come in the T20 World Cup. That is the joint most fifty-plus scores for any player against an opponent in the T20 World Cup, equaling the record held by West Indies great Chris Gayle. Gayle has scored four fifty-plus scores in the tournament against Australia.

During the match against Bangladesh, Kohli became the all-time leading run-scorer in the men’s T20 World Cup history. He went past former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene’s record tally of 1016 runs. Jayawardene had scored his 1016 runs in 31 innings, while Kohli crossed that mark in his 23rd innings in the elite event. Kohli has so far scored 1141 runs in T20 World Cups.

In the same match, Kohli surpassed batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar, by becoming the all-time leading run-getter for India in Australia across all formats. Former India skipper Tendulkar had amassed 3,300 runs for India in 84 innings, while Kohli has so far scored 3426 runs down under.

During the semifinal clash against England, Kohli became the first player in history to cross the 4,000-run mark in T20I cricket.

In the same match, Kohli surpassed West Indies great Brian Lara to become the leading run-scorer among non-Australian players at the Adelaide Oval. With the fifty, Kohli took his record at Adelaide to 957 runs in 11 matches across 15 innings at an average of 73.61. He has scored five centuries and four fifties at the venue, with the best score of 141. Lara had scored 940 runs in 11 matches across 15 innings at an average of 67.14. Overall, the leading run-scorer at the venue is former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, who has scored 2,188 runs in 32 matches across 46 innings at an average of 53.36.

Kohli is currently leading the most runs tally in the T20 World Cup 2022. He scored 296 runs in six matches at a whopping average of 98.66 before India got knocked out of the tournament.

Interestingly, Kohli started the tournament with a bang, scoring a memorable 82* against Pakistan at Melbourne, helping Team India achieve the 160-run target despite being four down for 31 in around six overs.

This knock set the tone for the rest of the tournament for the star batter, as he continued his fine form with half-centuries against Netherlands and Bangladesh in the group stage and a fifty against England in the knockout match.

Feel for Virat Kohli – 319 runs in 2014, 273 runs in 2016 & 296 runs in 2022. He deserves a T20 World Cup but sometimes good things doesn’t happen to good people. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2022

However, Kohli’s efforts and gigantic statistics in the tournament went in vain as India got thrashed by England in the semis. With this loss, continued an unfortunate pattern of Virat firing on all cylinders but not getting much support from the rest of the team.

(With ANI inputs)