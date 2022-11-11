Check the list of records that India star batter Virat Kohli made and broke during the T20 World Cup 2022.
Virat Kohli’s wait for the ultimate prize in the cricket’s shortest format continues as India on Thursday crashed out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a humiliating loss to England by ten wickets in the second semifinal.
Kohli is undoubtedly the Men in Blue’s greatest warrior in the history of this competition and he once again proved it in the T20 World Cup 2022 as the 34-year-old batter broke a plethora of records during his journey in the tournament.
In T20 World Cup 2022 for India:-
•India 31/4, Kohli 82*(53) vs PAK.
•India 11/1, Kohli 62*(44) vs NED.
•India 26/2, Kohli 12(11) vs SA.
•India 11/1, Kohli 64*(44) vs BAN.
•India 27/1, Kohli 26(25) vs ZIM.
•India 9/1, Kohli 50(40) vs ENG in Semi.
Here’s the list of records that Kohli broke during the T20 World Cup:
Interestingly, Kohli started the tournament with a bang, scoring a memorable 82* against Pakistan at Melbourne, helping Team India achieve the 160-run target despite being four down for 31 in around six overs.
This knock set the tone for the rest of the tournament for the star batter, as he continued his fine form with half-centuries against Netherlands and Bangladesh in the group stage and a fifty against England in the knockout match.
Feel for Virat Kohli – 319 runs in 2014, 273 runs in 2016 & 296 runs in 2022.
He deserves a T20 World Cup but sometimes good things doesn’t happen to good people.
However, Kohli’s efforts and gigantic statistics in the tournament went in vain as India got thrashed by England in the semis. With this loss, continued an unfortunate pattern of Virat firing on all cylinders but not getting much support from the rest of the team.
