Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has picked Virat Kohli over Rohit Sharma due to the Indian skipper’s consistency while chasing big runs. Hogg was replying to a question from a fan who asked who among Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were “better at white ball".

In the video posted on Brad Hogg’s official YouTube channel, he said, “Well, Virat Kohli, because he’s more consistent when India have the big run chases. When India are batting second, he stands up and delivers.”

The former cricketer quickly added that one cannot really compare Kohli and Sharma as they have different roles.

“Rohit’s role is to be aggressive against the new ball bowlers when field restrictions are at their least and Virat’s role is to bat through the innings and make sure he’s there at the end, so they complement each other,” Hogg said.

Rohit Sharma, who is the vice-captain of India, opens the batting for the team. Kohli usually walks in at number three.

The on-field partnership of both the Indian cricketers has been a topic of discussion for sports lovers. The duo has won several matches for the Men in Blue. They have aggregated over 35,000 runs across the three formats of the game.

Recently, former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara said in the modern-day game, India has two of the best players – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

He further said that what makes the Indian captain and vice-captain stand apart from the rest is their ability to play orthodox cricket shots and to change gears to be absolutely destructive whenever needed.

“If you take the modern-day game, India has two of the best players in Virat and Rohit, who play orthodox cricket but who are just absolutely destructive in any format of the game. You don't have to muscle the ball or put too much effort or look ugly doing it, they just play good cricket shots and results come,” Sangakkara said.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2020 17:18:09 IST

