Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s darling daughter Vamika turned a year older on Wednesday, 11 January 2023. The little princess celebrates her second birthday today and we are sure both Anushka and Virat can’t be happier.

While fans are already showering the munchkin with lovely birthday wishes, her parents have also shared their greetings.

Former India captain Kohli shared a heartwarming birthday wish for his daughter. Taking to Instagram, Virat shared a photo with Vamika and wrote, “My heartbeat is 2” with a heart emoji.

The photo shared on Virat Kohli’s profile shows the father-daughter duo having fun while lying on the grass. While following their practice of not revealing Vamika’s face, Virat can be seen smiling at his daughter whereas the little girl lies down with her face turned towards her father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also shared an adorable photo to wish her little girl on Instagram. Keeping Vamika’s face hidden, Anushka can be seen playing with her daughter. She also added a sweet caption that reads, “Two years ago my heart grew wide open.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Virat Kohli also dropped a few heart emojis in the comments.

About Virat and Anushka’s daughter

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in a grand manner on 11 December, 2017 in Italy. Following this in August 2020, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

It was finally on 11 January 2021 when the couple welcomed their little daughter Vamika. While it has been two years since, Virat and Anushka have strictly prevented any kind of media attention towards their daughter and also refrained from revealing her face to the media.

On the work front, Kohli scored his 45th ODI century to lead India to a 67-run win in the first match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Prosit Roy’s biographical sports drama Chakda Xpress, wherein she will be essaying the journey of former India cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie is expected to hit the theatres later this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.