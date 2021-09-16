Virat Kohli as T20I captain: A statistical look at India captain's performance as leader

Virat Kohli will step down from his role as the captain of India's Twenty20 team after this year's World Cup.

Kohli said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday he wanted to “give myself space” to keep on leading India's test and ODI teams.

“Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI cricket,” he tweeted. ”I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain."

BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah thanked Kohli for his contribution as captain over the last four years.

Kohli was named India's captain across all formats in January 2017 when MS Dhoni had stepped down as captain.

We look at some numbers and records of Virat as captain in T20Is:

Kohli's first assignment as full-fledged T20 captain: It was the best of three T20Is against England at home in January of 2017. Kohli lost his first match as T20I captain, becoming the only Indian skipper to lose his maiden T20I while leading the side then. However, India went on to win the remaining two matches to clinch the series 2-1.

Matches as captain: Kohli is at the eighth position in the list of captains who have led their team in the most number of matches. He led India from 2017 to 2021 in 45 matches.

Wins and losses as T20I captain: Kohli, as told earlier, became India's T20I captain after MS Dhoni stepped down from limited-overs captaincy in January. From then, he led India in 45 matches and went on to win 27 games while India lost 14 matches under his watch. With a win of 65.11 percent, we can say he did a good job.

Series wins in SENA: One of the achievements that Virat Kohli can be proud of as T20I captain. He has won series in SENA countries - South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. India beat Proteas under his captaincy on tour of 2017/18. The win in England came in 2018 in a three-match series when India went touring. In 2020, India blanked New Zealand 5-0 while Australia lost to India in a home series last year. That was also Kohli's last assignment as T20 captain.

Some more numbers:

- India's first T20 bilateral series win came under Kohli in 2017 when the team won the one-off game in Sri Lanka.

- Most recently, India beat mighty England at home 3-2 and Kohli was named the player of the series.

- Kohli remains the leading-run scorer in T20s with 3159 runs at an impressive average of 52.65 and a highest score of 94 not out.

With AP and PTI inputs