Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Virat Kohli is as popular off the field for his fun-loving behaviour as he is on the field for his game. IPL teams time and again can be seen engaging in making some time to chill and bond as a squad. Similarly, PUMA, on Friday, shared a video of team players playing blindfold on Kohli.

The video, captioned “Game recognises game” shows a blindfolded Kohli surrounded by his teammates and challenged to recognise them.

A sharp Kohli very easily guessed Dinesh Kartik by touching his beard. Siraj was also easily recognised by his watch.

Skipper Faf du Plessis’s watch on the right arm and tattoos gave him up very easily too.

However, the next one was a surprise Virat would not have been expecting.

He was, as Kohli described as he touched him to make sense of who he was, “short, strong and with hard hair”.

“Ohh! ye kaun hai bhai? Ye chhoti height ka ladka hai aur tagda hai. Baal bade hard hai iske. (Who I she? He is a strong short guy. His hair are very hard), he said wondering who the player was.

With a hint ,‘he is an all-rounder, and fast”, Virat was quick to pick up it was the Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri.

“Skip..”, he called joyously.

Chettri was also presented with an RCB jersey by Kohli and his mates.

Chhetri also plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

He had reached the RCB practice a few weeks back to show support for the team.

“I have been supporting RCB since I signed up for Bangalore FC,” he said.

He was also seen having a conversation with Kohli, who he’s close to.

RCB won their last match on Thursday against the Punjab Kings by 24 runs.

This season RCB has played six games, so far, with three wins and losses each.

They next face the last season’s runners-up Rajasthan Royals.

