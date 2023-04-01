The inherent sportsman in a player jumps out the moment he steps on a field, no matter what game it is. Indian Football star Sunil Chhetri has in the past expressed how fond he’s of cricket and the ace Indian batter Virat Kohli.

Perhaps, this is what brought him to the Royal Challengers Bangalore practice at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore, where he not just interacted with the team but also broke some sweat doing some catching practice.

Cross culture of sports! Indian football captain and legend Sunil Chhetri dropped by at the Chinnaswamy to watch RCB practice, and spent time with Virat Kohli and the boys. @chetrisunil11‘s fielding skills are 🔥#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/I87yvEDg8G — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 1, 2023

Chhetri, who plays for Bangalore FC in Indian Super League, is just coming out of the ISL where his team stopped just shy of winning the cup due to the loss in the final at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan.

But Chhetri seems to have lost no spirits and is cheering for his city again, albeit in a different game.

Chhetri has been an RCB supporter ever since he started playing for Bangalore FC and is a Virat fan.

“I have been supporting RCB since I signed up for Bangalore FC,” he said.

Apart from his support for the team, it is also his relationship with Virat Kohli, who is also a football fan, that brings him to the team.

When asked about what his conversations with Virat were about, he said that most of them revolved around sports and fun.

Virat, he said, was “hilarious”.

Speaking about the tournament finally coming back among the fans after three years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that the team was excited to go back into the fans and play for them.

The RCB, always a formidable side on paper, have not been able to score a single trophy ever since the IPL began in 2008.

Changing this would be the top of their priorities when they begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

