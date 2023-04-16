Venkatesh Iyer becomes first KKR batter to score century in IPL since Brendon McCullum in 2008

Venkatesh Iyer on Sunday became the first Kolkata Knight Riders batter since Brendon McCullum in 2008 to make a hundred in the IPL.

The opener is only the second KKR batter to score a century and it is also his first T20 ton. He achieved the feat against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Iyer completed his century in just 49 balls before departing on 104. His innings included six fours and nine sixes. McCullumm’s century for KKR was also the first in IPL history and it came in the inaugural match of the tournament in 2008.

The New Zealander had smashed 158* (10 fours and 13 sixes) against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On Sunday, Iyer came into bat at number three against MI following the dismissal of N Jagadeesan. Iyer made a quick start to his innings, reaching 39 off just 16 deliveries.

Iyer received some treatment by the physio after he seemingly injured his bat, but he returned to bat and reached his half-century in just 23 deliveries.

Iyer punished the Mumbai Indians bowlers all over the park, hitting five fours and nine sixes to reach his 100-run milestone.

With his century, Iyer became the latest Orange Cap holder in IPL 2023. At the moment, Iyer has 234 runs from five matches to his name, with a fifty and a century this season so far. He has a strike rate of 170.80.

“Feels great, coming to Mumbai and playing a game is always special. Getting a hundred is even more special. I think the boys will defend this total. I want to play for the team, I am not going to think about the 16th over when I am in the 6th over, just try to focus on the present moment, don’t want to think far too ahead,” said Iyer during the innings break.

Iyer was involved in two productive stands with Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh, before being dismissed for 104 by Riley Meredith in the 18th over.

Here are some reactions to Iyer’s century:

Venkatesh Iyer…the wait is over. Only three boundaries were hit while he was at the crease. Unbelievable knock. Proper definition of a ‘one man show’. #TataIPL #MIvKKR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 16, 2023

This is such a wonderful demonstration from Venkatesh Iyer of how to put together a T20 innings. Kept going, got the big runs and even though he was losing partners, never eased up. Hit spin and pace both. In a small shortlist for the best innings this #TataIPL2023. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 16, 2023

