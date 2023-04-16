Venkatesh Iyer becomes first KKR batter to score century in IPL since Brendon McCullum in 2008

Venkatesh Iyer is only the second KKR batter to score a century and it is also his first T20 ton. He achieved the feat against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Venkatesh Iyer on Sunday became the first Kolkata Knight Riders batter since Brendon McCullum in 2008 to make a hundred in the IPL.
The opener is only the second KKR batter to score a century and it is also his first T20 ton. He achieved the feat against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Iyer completed his century in just 49 balls before departing on 104. His innings included six fours and nine sixes. McCullumm’s century for KKR was also the first in IPL history and it came in the inaugural match of the tournament in 2008.
The New Zealander had smashed 158* (10 fours and 13 sixes) against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
On Sunday, Iyer came into bat at number three against MI following the dismissal of N Jagadeesan. Iyer made a quick start to his innings, reaching 39 off just 16 deliveries.
Iyer received some treatment by the physio after he seemingly injured his bat, but he returned to bat and reached his half-century in just 23 deliveries.
Iyer punished the Mumbai Indians bowlers all over the park, hitting five fours and nine sixes to reach his 100-run milestone.
With his century, Iyer became the latest Orange Cap holder in IPL 2023. At the moment, Iyer has 234 runs from five matches to his name, with a fifty and a century this season so far. He has a strike rate of 170.80.
“Feels great, coming to Mumbai and playing a game is always special. Getting a hundred is even more special. I think the boys will defend this total. I want to play for the team, I am not going to think about the 16th over when I am in the 6th over, just try to focus on the present moment, don’t want to think far too ahead,” said Iyer during the innings break.
Iyer was involved in two productive stands with Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh, before being dismissed for 104 by Riley Meredith in the 18th over.
Here are some reactions to Iyer’s century:
18th April 2008: Brendon McCullum 158* (73)
16th April 2023: Venkatesh Iyer 100* (49)
A 15-year wait ends @venkateshiyer | #MIvKKR | #AmiKKR | #TATAIPL 2023
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 16, 2023
Venkatesh Iyer…the wait is over. Only three boundaries were hit while he was at the crease. Unbelievable knock. Proper definition of a ‘one man show’. #TataIPL #MIvKKR
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 16, 2023
This is such a wonderful demonstration from Venkatesh Iyer of how to put together a T20 innings. Kept going, got the big runs and even though he was losing partners, never eased up. Hit spin and pace both. In a small shortlist for the best innings this #TataIPL2023.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 16, 2023
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
!
1⃣0⃣4⃣ Runs
5⃣1⃣ Balls
6⃣ Fours
9⃣ Sixes@venkateshiyer put on a show despite getting injured to score a magnificent ! #TATAIPL | #MIvKKR | @KKRiders
Relive that stunning knock https://t.co/yrOl1WXnWH
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2023
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to get back to winning ways after losing their opening game against Punjab Kings, though they face a stiff challenge from a Royal Challengers Bangalore side that thrashed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets.
Having started off their campaign with a reversal against Punjab Kings at Mohali, KKR found two unlikely heroes in two matches to get their campaign up and running
MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Live streaming details and weather forecast for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.