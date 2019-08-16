First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SCO Tri-Series | Match 2 Aug 15, 2019
SCO vs OMA
Oman beat Scotland by 8 wickets
IND in WI | 3rd ODI Aug 14, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
NZ in SL Aug 22, 2019
SL vs NZ
P Sara Oval, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 22, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

VB Chandrasekhar committed suicide, suggest reports contrary to initial cardiac arrest claims

Former India opener and national selector VB Chandrasekhar committed suicide contrary to earlier reports suggesting it was a cardiac arrest.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 16, 2019 10:20:57 IST

Former India opener and national selector VB Chandrasekhar committed suicide contrary to earlier reports suggesting it was a cardiac arrest.

Chandrasekar was found hanging in his room in Chennai on Thursday, according to The New Indian Express.

While police sources were quoted saying in Deccan Herald that the former cricketer committed suicide due to financial reasons. His body was moved to Government Royapettah Hospital and is likely to undergo an autopsy on Friday.

"Financial liabilities appear to be the reason," a senior police officer told NDTV. The ongoing investigations haven't found any suicide note so far. The officials suspect the financial burden could be linked to VB Kanchi Veerans, the Tamil Nadu Premier League team owned by Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar was also actively involved with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the capacity of a cricket manager He represented India in seven ODIs, while he amassed 4,999 runs at 43.09 in his first-class career. After his playing days, he served as the South Zone representative in the national selection panel from 2004 to 2006. Popularly known as VB in the cricketing fraternity, Chandrasekhar is survived by his wife and two daughters. He was six days short of his 58th birthday.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2019 10:20:57 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, CSK, Indian Premier League, IPL, SportsTracker, Tamil Nadu Premier League, VB Chandrasekhar, VB Chandrasekhar Passes Away, VB Chandrasekhar Suicide

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all