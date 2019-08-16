VB Chandrasekhar committed suicide, suggest reports contrary to initial cardiac arrest claims
Former India opener and national selector VB Chandrasekhar committed suicide contrary to earlier reports suggesting it was a cardiac arrest.
Former India opener and national selector VB Chandrasekhar committed suicide contrary to earlier reports suggesting it was a cardiac arrest.
Chandrasekar was found hanging in his room in Chennai on Thursday, according to The New Indian Express.
While police sources were quoted saying in Deccan Herald that the former cricketer committed suicide due to financial reasons. His body was moved to Government Royapettah Hospital and is likely to undergo an autopsy on Friday.
"Financial liabilities appear to be the reason," a senior police officer told NDTV. The ongoing investigations haven't found any suicide note so far. The officials suspect the financial burden could be linked to VB Kanchi Veerans, the Tamil Nadu Premier League team owned by Chandrasekhar.
Chandrasekhar was also actively involved with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the capacity of a cricket manager He represented India in seven ODIs, while he amassed 4,999 runs at 43.09 in his first-class career. After his playing days, he served as the South Zone representative in the national selection panel from 2004 to 2006. Popularly known as VB in the cricketing fraternity, Chandrasekhar is survived by his wife and two daughters. He was six days short of his 58th birthday.
Updated Date:
Aug 16, 2019 10:20:57 IST
