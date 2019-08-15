The Indian cricket fraternity was sent into a state of shock after former India and Tamil Nadu cricketer VB Chandrasekhar passed away on Thursday aged 57.

Chandrasekhar suffered a cardiac arrest in Chennai, and ultimately breathed his last, according to a report on Sportstar. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

"“It’s an absolute shock for me. I cannot believe it..." ex-India and fellow Tamil Nadu cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth was quoted as saying in the report.

The opening batsman represented India in seven one-day internationals between 1988 and 1990, his knock of 53 against New Zealand at Indore being his highest score. He also made 81 First-Class and 41 List A appearances, having represented both Tamil Nadu and Goa in his senior career.

He is widely remembered for his knock of 119 in the 1988 edition of the Irani Trophy, still the fastest First-Class ton in India. Chandrasekhar was also a key member of the Tamil Nadu side that won the Ranji Trophy in the 1987-88 season. Post-retirement, he was appointed Tamil Nadu coach in 2012, and served in that role for a year.

Chandrasekhar was also actively involved with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the capacity of a cricket manager.

Tributes started pouring in on micro-blogging website Twitter after the news of Chandrasekhar's demise. Here are a few reactions from the likes of Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and other former as well as current cricketers and members of the Indian cricket fraternity:

Terrible news...VB...too soon. Shocking! Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2019

Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar indian cricketer is no more.. very sad news .. very young to go.. rest in peace VB.. Big lose ☹️ condolences to the family 🙏🙏 @CSKFansOfficial @ChennaiIPL @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 15, 2019

Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/g2mtq8wRos — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 15, 2019

SHocked and saddened to hear about VB Chandrasekhar’s sad demise. He was a gem who contributed to the game with distinction in various roles. Affable, kind, patient and persistent. Gone too early. Will miss him. #RIPVB — Anirudh Chaudhry (@AnirudhChaudhry) August 15, 2019