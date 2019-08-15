First Cricket
Former India cricketer VB Chandrasekhar passes away aged 57; Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh offer condolences

The Indian cricket fraternity was sent into a state of shock after former India and Tamil Nadu cricketer VB Chandrasekhar passed away on Thursday aged 57.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 15, 2019 22:35:41 IST

Chandrasekhar suffered a cardiac arrest in Chennai, and ultimately breathed his last, according to a report on Sportstar. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

"“It’s an absolute shock for me. I cannot believe it..." ex-India and fellow Tamil Nadu cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth was quoted as saying in the report.

The opening batsman represented India in seven one-day internationals between 1988 and 1990, his knock of 53 against New Zealand at Indore being his highest score. He also made 81 First-Class and 41 List A appearances, having represented both Tamil Nadu and Goa in his senior career.

He is widely remembered for his knock of 119 in the 1988 edition of the Irani Trophy, still the fastest First-Class ton in India. Chandrasekhar was also a key member of the Tamil Nadu side that won the Ranji Trophy in the 1987-88 season. Post-retirement, he was appointed Tamil Nadu coach in 2012, and served in that role for a year.

Chandrasekhar was also actively involved with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the capacity of a cricket manager.

Tributes started pouring in on micro-blogging website Twitter after the news of Chandrasekhar's demise. Here are a few reactions from the likes of Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and other former as well as current cricketers and members of the Indian cricket fraternity:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

