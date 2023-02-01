Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Usman Khawaja misses flight to India after visa process delayed

This is not the first time Khawaja's travel plans for India have been delayed. He required special intervention to travel for the 2011 T20 Champions League.

Usman Khawaja misses flight to India after visa process delayed

Usman Khawaja's ton put Australia in a commanding position vs South Africa on Day 2. Image: AFP

Australia opener Usman Khawaja was unable to join his teammates on either of the two flights for India over the past 36 hours as he is still waiting for a visa from the Indian government. Khawaja represents Australia but was born in Pakistan.

The touring players and support staff departed Australia on Tuesday and Wednesday with their initial destination being a training base in Bengaluru. Khawaja was not present on either, as his passport had not returned from the Indian high commission.

A Cricket Australia (CA) spokesman confirmed Khawaja was the only player in Australia’s squad not to board either of the flights.

Khawaja, 36, posted a popular internet meme of a man sitting on a garden chair staring into space, with the caption: “Me waiting for my Indian Visa like… #stranded #dontleaveme #standard #anytimenow.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Usman Khawaja (@usman_khawajy)

CA expect the visa to arrive on Wednesday and have him booked on a flight departing Thursday.

This is not the first time Khawaja’s travel plans for India have been delayed. He required special intervention to travel for the 2011 T20 Champions League.

Khawaja had previously toured India in 2013 and 2017 but didn’t get a Test in either of the series. That is unlikely to be repeated this time with the opener in sublime form, scoring 1020 runs in 12 months, and was rewarded with the Shane Warne award for men’s Test player of the year.

Australia Tour of India: Full Schedule

Test series schedule

1st Test, Nagpur: 9-13 February

2nd Test, Delhi: 17-21 February

3rd Test, Dharamsala: 1-5 March

4th Test, Ahmedabad: 9-13 March

ODI series schedule

1st ODI: 17 March, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI: 19 March, Vizag

3rd ODI: 22 March, Chennai

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 01, 2023 11:44:47 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

It's going to be a challenge bowling on Indian tracks: Australia pacer Morris
First Cricket News

It's going to be a challenge bowling on Indian tracks: Australia pacer Morris

Australia will begin their Test and ODI tour of India with the opening match in Nagpur from February 9.

India vs Australia: Michael Clarke ‘doesn't understand’ why Aussies are not playing a tour game
Sports

India vs Australia: Michael Clarke ‘doesn't understand’ why Aussies are not playing a tour game

Michael Clarke said that playing a T20I or an ODI in India is completely different from playing Tests.

Darren Lehmann backs Ashton Agar as Australia's second spinner for India Test series
First Cricket News

Darren Lehmann backs Ashton Agar as Australia's second spinner for India Test series

Left-arm orthodox spinner Agar returned wicket-less during Australia's last Test against South Africa in Sydney but, on Indian conditions, the finger spinner could be successful, according to the former Australia coach.