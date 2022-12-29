Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India men’s cricket team 2023 schedule: Year starts with Sri Lanka series; Test series vs Australia scheduled

India 2023 Cricket schedule: Men in Blue will begin 2023 with a T20I series against Sri Lanka and are also scheduled to play in Asia Cup and ODI World Cup next year.

India will try to make a mark by winning major ICC events after a long hiatus of chocking in crucial situations. AP

Indian cricket team ended its 2022 with a win in the Test series against Bangladesh and earning significant points for qualification in the World Test Championship (WTC) Finals. Indian team is one of the busiest in the international circuit and will not be at rest for a long time. The Men-in-Blue will be seen in action as soon as the time crosses into 2023.

India will have the WTC Final and the ODI World Cup on their radar in the upcoming year. India will host the 50-over World Cup, which will make the tournament more significant. On the contrary, India will have to win the Border Gavaskar Series against Australia, to confirm their spot in the WTC Final.

WTC: India, Australia favourites, South Africa on fringes for the final

India will start 2023 with a T20I series, followed by three ODIs against Sri Lanka. The squad announced on Tuesday made it clear that the BCCI is looking to overhaul the team structure and doing away with some of the senior pros who have been lukewarm with their performances.


Here is India men’s team schedule for 2023

(Time in IST)

Sri Lanka tour of India

3 January | 7 PM – First T20I, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

5 January | 7 PM – Second T20I, MCA Stadium, Pune

7 January | 7 PM – Third T20I, SCA Stadium, Rajkot

10 January | 1.30 PM – First ODI, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

12 January | 1.30 PM – Second ODI, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

15 January | 1.30 PM – Three ODIs, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

India vs Sri Lanka squads: Hint of transition, focus on ODIs, Dhawan showed the door

New Zealand tour of India

18 January | 2 PM – First ODI, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

21 January | 2 PM – Second ODI, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

24 January | 2 PM – Third ODI, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

27 January | 7 PM – First T20I, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

29 January | 7 PM – Second T20I, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

1 February | 7 PM –  Third T20I, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Australia tour of India

9 -13 February | 9.30 AM – First Test, VCA Stadium, Nagpur

17 – 21 February | 9.30 AM – Second Test, Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi

1 – 5 March | 9.30 AM – Third Test, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

9 – 13 March | 9.30 AM – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

17 March | 2 PM – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

19 March | 2 PM – VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam

22 March | 2 PM – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Indian Premier League 2023 (break for national side)

March to June –Dates yet to be confirmed

World Test Championship Final (subject to qualification)

June – Dates yet to be confirmed

India tour of West Indies

July – August 2023 – Dates yet to be confirmed

Two Tests (WTC 2023-25 cycle)

Three ODIs

Three T20Is

Australia tour of India

September – Dates yet to be confirmed

Three ODIs

ACC Asia Cup 2023

September – Dates yet to be confirmed

(13 ODIs overall including the final)

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

October – Dates yet to be confirmed

(48 ODIs overall including two semi-finals and one final)

Australia tour of India

November – Dates yet to be confirmed

Five T20Is

India tour of South Africa

December 2023 – January 2024 – Dates yet to be confirmed

Two Tests (WTC 2023-25 cycle)

Three ODIs

Three T20Is

Updated Date: December 29, 2022 14:33:31 IST

