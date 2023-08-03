Usman Khawaja has hit out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after Australian cricket team were docked 10 World Test Championship (WTC) points for slow over-rate during the recently concluded Ashes series in England.

Co-incidentally, Khawaja, part of Australian Cricketers’ Association board, had lobbied the ICC, which last month softened penalties for slow over-rates.

Australia, who retained the Ashes despite the series ending in a 2-2 draw, lost more a third of their 28 points gained. Khawaja categorically pointed out the fourth Test at Old Trafford where Australia were adjudged to have been 10 overs short.

Absurdly, the last two days of that Test were largely lost to adverse weather conditions with rain playing spoilsport.

Don’t even get the chance to bowl in the second innings at Manchester due to 2 days of rain and @ICC still issue fines and take 10 WTC points of us for slow over rates! That makes a lot of sense… 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NKuGI61n2n — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) August 2, 2023

“Don’t even get the chance to bowl in the second innings at Manchester due to 2 days of rain and @ICC still issue fines and take 10 WTC points off us for slow over rates!” Khawaja posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“That makes a lot of sense…” added the 36-year-old, who finished the Ashes as the leading scorer.

With Australia and England both being docked WTC points, their place in the standings has been affected. Reigning champions Australia are third behind Pakistan and India. England, who were docked 19 WTC points for missing the over-rate in four of the five Tests, are fifth.

The Ben Stokes-captained side are worse off in the WTC standings than West Indies despite winning two Test matches. West Indies, who are yet to post a win, are fourth thanks to the second Test being drawn with India.