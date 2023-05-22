Virender Sehwag has blasted pacer Umran Malik for the lack of discipline in his bowling after the fast bowler gave away 41 runs in his three overs for no wicket against Mumbai Indians. Malik along with other SRH bowlers was guilty of giving away too many runs as MI successfully chased down the target f 201.

The victory later allowed Mumbai Indians to reach the IPL playoffs after Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Gujarat Titans.

Talking about tearaway pacer Umran Malik, Sehwag said that the young J&K player has still a lot to learn despite training under Dale Steyn at SRH.

Considered one of the best fast bowlers of his generation, Steyn is currently a part of the SRH coaching staff.

“Umran Malik’s problem is that he keeps shuffling his length. He doesn’t have the experience yet. He might have worked a lot with Dale Steyn, but he hasn’t really got the idea of his length. Despite working with Steyn for so long and learning under him, he’s doing the same mistakes that he did last year,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Umran Malik took 22 wickets in 14 IPL games last season but only managed five wickets in IPL 2023 from eight matches and at an economy of 10.85.

Reflecting on his recent form, the 23-year-old said that not playing all the games in IPL 2023 has impacted his performance.

“Last year, I played all games and bowled all overs. This time, I bowled less overs and took 5 wickets only. When I wasn’t playing, I was putting on the hard work. I hope to perform better today (against MI),” he said on Star Sports.

On being asked if his pace has reduced, Umran Malik said: “I don’t think my pace is impacted. If I bowl only two overs… I also need some overs to heat up my batteries and get that pace up. I’m trying to bowl the right lines with good speed, and with some variations. When the team needs wickets, I target wickets. Otherwise, I try to curb the flow of runs.”

