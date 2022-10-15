UAE vs Netherlands Live Streaming: The UAE will aim to continue their dominance over Netherlands in ICC events as the two new nations lock horns in the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Geelong on Sunday.

The Group A match will take to the field at Kardinia Park in Geelong right after tournament opener between group favourites Sri Lanka and African minnows Namibia at the same venue.

UAE will aim to better their record against Netherlands in ICC events when they lock horns in the #T20WorldCup clash on Sunday 👀 Match 2 Preview from the #T20WorldCup 👇🏻#UAEvNEDhttps://t.co/Vn16jcT0gd — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2022



When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands will be played on 16 October, Sunday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – Sri Lanka vs Namibia be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands will be played at the Kardinia Park in Geelong.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – Sri Lanka vs Namibia will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands Live on Star Sports Network.

What are the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – UAE vs Netherlands?

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c, wk), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh



UAE squad: CP Rizwaan (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan. Standby Players: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma

