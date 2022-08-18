UAE T20 League: Adani-owned Gulf Giants announce squad

Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants have announced their squad for the International League T20 (IL T20) to be played in UAE, early next year.

The franchise has been successful in acquiring some of the T20 specialists in their side and will be proud of the royalty that has come their way.

Some of the big names are West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer and Australia’s Chris Lynn. They have also signed a number of English internationals viz. Chris Jordan, James Vince, Tom Banton, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, and surprisingly, test specialist Ollie Pope.

Andy Flower will be the head coach of the side, who also led the coaching duties for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022.

The franchise posted a fun video on Twitter wherein the players expressed their excitement to join the new team.

The moment which our fans have been awaiting has arrived! The Gulf Giants unveil the #GiantArmy that will compete in next year's #ILT20 Which player are you most excited to see in the squad?

However, Chris Lynn is facing issues with Cricket Australia and will require a No Objection Certificate from the board before he can skip the Big Bash League (BBL) and play in the IL T20 that will be around the same time. The Cricket Australia provisions dictate that the players shall require the board’s permission even if they are not contracted with any state boards or a BBL team.

Earlier, franchises led by Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders had also announced their squads for the lucrative league.

The tournament will commence on 6 January 2023 and continue till 12 February.

Gulf Giants Squad:

Player Name Nationality Shimron Hetmyer West Indies Chris Lynn Australia Chris Jordan England James Vince England Tom Banton England Richard Gleeson England Liam Dawson England Ollie Pope England Jamie Overton England Rehan Ahmed England Wayne Madsen England David Wiese South Africa Qais Ahmed Afghanistan Dominic Drakes West Indies

