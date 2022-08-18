Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

UAE T20 League: Adani-owned Gulf Giants announce squad

Some of the marquee players signed by the franchise are West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer, and Australia’s Chris Lynn.

UAE T20 League: Adani-owned Gulf Giants announce squad

Shimron Hetmyer will join the Adani led Giants in the UAE IL T20. Sportzpics for IPL

Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants have announced their squad for the International League T20 (IL T20) to be played in UAE, early next year.

The franchise has been successful in acquiring some of the T20 specialists in their side and will be proud of the royalty that has come their way.

Some of the big names are West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer and Australia’s Chris Lynn. They have also signed a number of English internationals viz. Chris Jordan, James Vince, Tom Banton, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, and surprisingly, test specialist Ollie Pope.

Andy Flower will be the head coach of the side, who also led the coaching duties for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022.

The franchise posted a fun video on Twitter wherein the players expressed their excitement to join the new team.

However, Chris Lynn is facing issues with Cricket Australia and will require a No Objection Certificate from the board before he can skip the Big Bash League (BBL) and play in the IL T20 that will be around the same time. The Cricket Australia provisions dictate that the players shall require the board’s permission even if they are not contracted with any state boards or a BBL team.

Earlier, franchises led by Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders had also announced their squads for the lucrative league.

The tournament will commence on 6 January 2023 and continue till 12 February.

Gulf Giants Squad:

Player Name Nationality
Shimron Hetmyer West Indies
Chris Lynn Australia
Chris Jordan England
James Vince England
Tom Banton England
Richard Gleeson England
Liam Dawson England
Ollie Pope England
Jamie Overton England
Rehan Ahmed England
Wayne Madsen England
David Wiese South Africa
Qais Ahmed Afghanistan
Dominic Drakes West Indies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 18, 2022 09:50:19 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

On This Day: West Indies' batting failure helped England win Test in two days
First Cricket News

On This Day: West Indies' batting failure helped England win Test in two days

England dismissed West Indies for just 61 runs in the second innings to win by an innings and 39 runs. This was England's first innings win over Windies in 34 years

Ireland opener Paul Stirling becomes fourth batter to record 3000-plus T20I runs
First Cricket News

Ireland opener Paul Stirling becomes fourth batter to record 3000-plus T20I runs

Following the feat, Paul Stirling made his way to the elite club where big names like New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, India’s Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are already included.

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates
First Cricket News

West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, second T20I: Check here for Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for today's Second T20I match between West Indies vs New Zealand.