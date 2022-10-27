Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'Truly a red letter day': Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj and others welcome BCCI's historic equal match fee move

BCCI has announced that India women cricketers will now earn the same match fee as their male counterparts.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur thanked BCCI after the historic decision was moved. AP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced equal pay for all centrally contracted men and women Team India cricketers, making it a historic move. Following this, women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts, that is, Rs 15 lakhs for a Test, Rs 6 lakh for a ODI, and Rs 3 lakh for a T20I.

Cricket fraternity has welcomed the move with open hands. India women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has termed it a “red letter day” while former skipper Mithali Raj said that India is “ushering into a new era for women’s cricket.”

Harmanpreet Kaur said, “Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you Jay Shah and BCCI Women.”


“What amazing news for Women’s cricket in India,” wrote star India batter Smriti Mandhana.


Calling it a “historic decision”, former India Women’s cricket team skipper, Mithali Raj said that India is “ushering into a new era for women’s cricket.”

In a tweet, Mithali Raj said, “This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India. Thank you Jay Shah and the BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today.”


Reacting to the announcement, cricketer Yastika Bhatia thanked Jay Shah and BCCI Women.


Taapsee Pannu, who played on-screen Mithali Raj, in the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu, has also reacted to the news. “A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example,” her tweet read.

Rekha Sharma, head of the National Commission for Women, welcomed the decision, saying that “at last the voice of women cricketers is been heard.”

Here are some more reacitons.

Making the announcement, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a tweet, said that the match fee for both men and women cricketers will be the same as the country moves to a new era of gender equality in Indian cricket.

Shah wrote, “I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket.”


Stating that women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts, Jay Shah said, “Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind.”


Meanwhile, the BCCI – at its 91st annual general meeting held earlier this month – approved the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL). The tournament is slated to commence from next year.

Updated Date: October 27, 2022 16:16:47 IST

