The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced equal pay for all centrally contracted men and women Team India cricketers, making it a historic move. Following this, women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts, that is, Rs 15 lakhs for a Test, Rs 6 lakh for a ODI, and Rs 3 lakh for a T20I.

Cricket fraternity has welcomed the move with open hands. India women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has termed it a “red letter day” while former skipper Mithali Raj said that India is “ushering into a new era for women’s cricket.”

Harmanpreet Kaur said, “Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you Jay Shah and BCCI Women.”

Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) October 27, 2022



“What amazing news for Women’s cricket in India,” wrote star India batter Smriti Mandhana.

What amazing news for Women’s cricket in India 👏👏 https://t.co/Mn4shzF05r — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) October 27, 2022



Calling it a “historic decision”, former India Women’s cricket team skipper, Mithali Raj said that India is “ushering into a new era for women’s cricket.”

In a tweet, Mithali Raj said, “This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India. Thank you Jay Shah and the BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today.”

This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today. https://t.co/xOwWAwsxfz — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 27, 2022



Reacting to the announcement, cricketer Yastika Bhatia thanked Jay Shah and BCCI Women.



Taapsee Pannu, who played on-screen Mithali Raj, in the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu, has also reacted to the news. “A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example,” her tweet read.

A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example 👏🏾 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 27, 2022

Rekha Sharma, head of the National Commission for Women, welcomed the decision, saying that “at last the voice of women cricketers is been heard.”

I welcome this decision of @BCCI to pay equal fee to both men and women. It was long pending and at last the voice of women cricketers is been heard. https://t.co/8h2ib6Joe7 — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) October 27, 2022

Here are some more reacitons.

So pleasing to see this. Huge news for womens cricket in India, plus life changing for individuals. I have no doubt this will help with the perception of the game in the biggest cricket loving country 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/h1doAZ4ZHV — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 27, 2022

Great decision by @BCCI !! India has always been at the forefront when it comes to Gender equality and improving the status of women in society. Equal pay for Men & Women cricketers is a right step at the right time. https://t.co/54EvKn1259 — Varun Puri 🇮🇳 (@varunpuri1984) October 27, 2022

Women take equal efforts as men do in every field of career. So, the BCCI’s decision to pay women’s cricket team as same as that of men’s is truly commendable. @BCCI @iRogerBinny pic.twitter.com/4UedJb9QXC — Dr.Amol Kolhe (@kolhe_amol) October 27, 2022

Stunning and very welcome development on the cricket front… esp for @BCCIWomen as the Board announced equal pay for women cricketers – Test (Rs 15 lakhs), ODI (Rs 6 lakhs), T20I (Rs 3 lakhs). @BCCI #Cricket #GenderParityInSport #WellDone — V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) October 27, 2022

Making the announcement, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a tweet, said that the match fee for both men and women cricketers will be the same as the country moves to a new era of gender equality in Indian cricket.

Shah wrote, “I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket.”

I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in 🇮🇳 Cricket. pic.twitter.com/xJLn1hCAtl — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022



Stating that women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts, Jay Shah said, “Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind.”

The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022



Meanwhile, the BCCI – at its 91st annual general meeting held earlier this month – approved the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL). The tournament is slated to commence from next year.

