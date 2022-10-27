Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India women, men cricketers to be paid equal match fee, BCCI announces

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Thursday announced that India women cricketers will be paid the same match fees as their male counterparts.

India women's cricket team in a file image. Image: BCCI

India women cricketers will now be paid the same match fees as their male counterparts, the BCCI announced on Thursday. The historic announcement was made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Twitter.

“I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket,” Jay Shah tweeted.

The contracted India women cricketers will now earn match fees of Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI and Rs 3 lakh per T20I, the same as their men counterparts.

“The BCCI Women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind,” Shah added.

Former India captain Mithali Raj hailed the decision on Twitter and thanked the board for the historic move.

“This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India. Thank you Jay Shah Sir and the BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today,” she tweeted.

The BCCI at its 91st annual general meeting earlier this month also approved the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) which will start form next year.

Updated Date: October 27, 2022 14:06:15 IST

