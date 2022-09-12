‘They have no idea about what is happening inside the dressing room’: Saqlain Mushtaq hits back at Akhtar and Gambhir

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq hit back at Shoaib Akhtar and Gautam Gambhir’s comments after his side’s loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Mushtaq said that it is easy for people sitting out of the dressing room to comment, without knowing what is going on inside or what a player is feeling.

“Unki soch hai. Jo bahar log baithe hote hai na, wo bahir se cheezon ko dekhte hai aur uske upar baat kar dete hai (Easy to comment from outside, one gets to know only when they are part of the team), Mushtaq said after being asked about former cricketers’ comments on Mohammad Rizwan.

Gautam Gambhir while doing commentary for Star Sports, had questioned Rizwan’s batting approach and criticised his innings in the final.

Akhtar as well took to Twitter and criticised Pakistan’s lack of urgency with the bat. He said that Rizwan’s run-a-ball 50 would not benefit Pakistan.

This combination is not working. Pakistan has to look into a lot of things. Fakhar, Iftikhar, Khushdil all need to be looked into. And Rizwan, 50 off 50 is not going to work anymore. Doesn’t benefit Pakistan.

Rizwan scored 55 runs off 49 deliveries at a strike rate of 112.24 while his side were chasing a target of 171. Pakistan eventually lost the match by 23 runs.

“It’s not their mistake. They saw the result, and scorecard and made their comments. They have no idea about what is happening inside the dressing room, what the players feel about their confidence and the injuries they are carrying,” Mushtaq added.

Mushtaq also talked about the time he worked as an expert. “I have worked as an expert for three years. So, I know how things worked. Once they work closely with the cricketers from inside only then they will get to know about the team bonding, the environment.”

He further heaped praise on Asif Ali and Shadab Khan, who got injured during the match but still went out to bat.

“Asif ke haath mey chaar taanke lage hue hai. Shadab ke kaan me se khoon nikal raha, usko concussion ka tha fir bhi batting karne ke liye gaya (Asif played with four stitches in his hand. Shadab’s ear was bleeding, he was asked for a concussion after the collision and despite all of this he went to bat),” said Mushtaq.

The head coach didn’t hesitate to praise Rajapaksa’s innings either. Rajapaksa scored a brilliant 71 off 45 deliveries after the Sri Lankans had lost five wickets for a poultry 58 runs.

“I’ll credit the Sri Lankans. We’d broken their backbone in the first nine overs, but the way Rajapaksa played, and the others rallied around him, no praise is enough. I’m sure it should be the best innings of his life. The way he lifted them, hats off,” said Saqlain on the Asia Cup winners.

