Cricket

Asia Cup Final Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Shadab Khan Asif Ali collide, drop a catch to concede six; Watch

Shadab Khan was injured after the collision and the team physio treated him to ensure the pain was not severe. He didn’t field in the last over.

Pakistan's Shadab Khan, left, and Asif Ali collide in an unsuccessful attempt to take the catch of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. AP

Pakistan fielders Shadab Khan and Asif Ali collided and dropped a high-rise catch after Bhanuka Rajapaksa slogged towards the cow corner region on the last ball of the 19th over at Dubai International Stadium.

The dropped catch right near the boundary rope also added six runs to the southpaw’s tally as the ball was propelled over the boundary line after it hit Asif Ali’s hands.

Watch: Shadab Khan forces umpire to raise his finger after DRS

Rajapaksa utilized the opportunity in the best possible manner as he scored 14 runs in the last over, hitting a four and a six on the last two deliveries.

Rajapaksa was also dropped in the 18th over by Shadab at long-on as he tried to hit a six over long-on but couldn’t clear the distance.

Rajapaksa single-handedly took Sri Lanka to a defendable total as he scored 71* off 45 deliveries with six boundaries and three maximums.

Sri Lanka ended their innings at 170/6 after losing five wickets for 58 runs at one stage in the ninth over.

Updated Date: September 11, 2022 21:42:43 IST

