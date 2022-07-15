Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • ‘There's still a lot of cricket left in him’: Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli's struggling form

The former captain believes that a great player like Kohli shall not take so much time to get back in form.

File image of Virat Kohli. (Source: AP)

Former Indian all-rounder and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev again made a comment on Virat Kohli’s form and his exclusion from the tour of West Indies.

Kohli continued his doubtful form in the ongoing England tour after getting out for 16 runs, trying to poke a fifth-stump David Willey delivery in the second ODI on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Kohli also did not feature in the T20 squad for India that will tour West Indies for a five-match series towards the end of the July 2022.

While there have been reports that Kohli had asked for rest, the BCCI did not make any specific remark while announcing the squad.

Kapil Dev, considering the current situation, while having a conversation with ABP News said, “I can't say a big player like Virat Kohli should be dropped. He is a very big player. If you have said that he has been rested to give him respect then there's no harm in that."

Kohli was injured and sat out in the first ODI. There were doubts that he might take time to recover and probably be dropped out of the tour of Caribbean owing to the injury. But he ruled out the possibility, playing in the second ODI. Albeit, he could not convert his start into big innings.

Dev said that someone like Kohli should not take so much of time to get back to form. "It's not like India haven't played without Virat in the last five to six years, but I want such a player to be back in form. Yes, he's been dropped or rested but there's still a lot of cricket left in him. And he has to create the path for that. Maybe play Ranji Trophy or score runs anywhere. His confidence needs to be back. This is the difference between a great and a good player. A great player like him shouldn't take so much time to get back in form.”

Dev also said that the selectors are right if they have dropped a player looking at their current form. “The most important part is how to bring such a player back in form? He's not an ordinary cricketer. He should get more practice and play more matches to get his form back. I don't think there's any player in this world who is bigger than Kohli in the T20s but when you are not doing well, the selectors can take their call. My thinking is that if anybody is not doing well then he can be rested or dropped."

Dev also made a comment earlier that if Ashwin is dropped from Tests, Kohli can be dropped from T20Is, which sparked riots amongst the cricket fraternity.

Kohli will feature in the third ODI against England on Sunday.

Updated Date: July 15, 2022 18:01:38 IST

