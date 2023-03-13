Senior India batter KL Rahul has endured a dismal run of form very recently. His woes in Test cricket seem to be never-ending, and his future in Team India’s Test squad was put into question yet again, after disappointing scores against Australia in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rahul endured scores of 20, 17 and 1 across the two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi, and his poor run of form meant that young batter Shubman Gill was given preference over Rahul for the last two Tests.

Also read: Shubman Gill takes the giant Test stride with fluent 128 against Australia

Veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik recently said that while KL Rahul could be considered as a backup wicketkeeper for the World Test Championship final in June, Shubman Gill, who according to him has sealed a spot in India’s Test team, ‘is in for the long run’.

“I will see how Rahul feels because KL is not somebody who enjoys keeping in Test cricket because it is a completely different ball game. But I will definitely keep that in the back of my mind,” Dinesh Karthik told to Cricbuzz.

Shubman, who over the last few months has made a mark in limited-overs cricket, notched up a century (128) in the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

“I will definitely go with Shubman Gill, there’s no doubt about it. The man has got a hundred in the last Test before the WTC final. You get the feeling that Shubman Gill is in for the long run. He is a long racehorse. He’s the one that you want to put your money on and say, ‘I want to see him in 2033 still there opening for India’,” the 37-year-old added.

New Zealand’s remarkable win over Sri Lanka in the first Test that ended on Monday meant India qualified for the World Test Championship final to be held at The Oval from 7 June. They will face Australia in the summit clash, after the Aussies clinched a nine-wicket win in the third Test in Indore.

India had finished runners-up to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final in 2021, having lost the contest by eight wickets.

