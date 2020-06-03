First Cricket
‘Thala in his newest beast’: Chennai Super Kings shares video of captain MS Dhoni enjoying tractor ride

In a 44-second video, Dhoni is seen accelerating a tractor on an empty road. '#Thala Dhoni meets Raja Sir in his newest beast! #HBDIlayaraja #WhistlePodu' CSK captioned the video.

FP Trending, Jun 03, 2020 17:12:48 IST

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's love for motorbikes is known to all. A recent tweet shared by Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shows the wicket-keeper batsman riding his “new beast”. It is not a bike or a car but rather a tractor that MSD is driving.

In a 44-second video, Dhoni is seen accelerating a tractor on an empty road. "#Thala Dhoni meets Raja Sir in his newest beast! #HBDIlayaraja #WhistlePodu," CSK captioned the video.

In the background, music composed by maestro Ilayaraja for the film Mouna Ragam can be heard playing. It was Ilaiyaraaja’s 77th birthday on 2 June. Incidentally, Mani Ratnam, the director of Mouna Ragam, also celebrates his birthday on the same day.

Dhoni is not much active on social media but his wife Sakshi Dhoni often posts videos and pictures giving fans a glimpse of his life away from cricket. On Tuesday, Sakshi had posted a video of Dhoni riding a motorcycle with their daughter Ziva at their farmhouse in Ranchi.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

Last month, rumours of Dhoni's retirement surfaced on social media and the hashtag #DhoniRetires started trending on the micro-blogging site. Clarifying that it is only a rumour, Sakshi said the lockdown had made people “mentally unstable”. “#DhoniRetires .. Get a life!” she said. The tweet was later deleted.

Dhoni has been away from cricket for over a year now. He last played for Team India during the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand and since then his future has been under constant speculation.

Dhoni was scheduled to captain CSK in the 13th season of the IPL. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has postponed the league indefinitely.

Dhoni has led India to two World Cup wins – one in 2007 (T20) and the other in 2011 (ODI). He has so far played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests, and 98 T20Is.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2020 17:12:48 IST

