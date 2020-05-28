Talks of MS Dhoni’s retirement cropped up on social media on 27 May and the hashtag #DhoniRetires started trending on the micro-blogging site. However, it seems that it did not go down well with the former skipper’s wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Clarifying that this is only a rumour, she said the lockdown had made people “mentally unstable”. She added, “#DhoniRetires .. Get a life!” The tweet was later deleted.

Even though the tweet was pulled down, Sakshi’s statement saw a change in Twitter trends, with fans turning the hashtag #DhoniNeverRetires viral.

A number of fans wrote in support of MS Dhoni. One fan posted, “He was the legend He is the legend He will be the legend. Without Dhoni forget about world 20-20 championship trophy..Dhoni please don't retire @msdhoni.”

“You can't find one more player like mahi...let's watch him play for few more years..Whts the problem?” wrote a second fan.

One fan even shared a screenshot of Sakshi's deleted tweet and wrote, “Sakshi Singh Dhoni Mam finishes off in her husband's style. Absolutely magnificent shot.”

Dhoni was to lead Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the tournament got postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had said that according to him MS Dhoni has played his last match for India.

"As far as I know him, he won't want to wear India blue jersey again. IPL he will play but for India I think he had decided World Cup (2019) was his last," Harbhajan had said during an Instagram chat with Rohit Sharma.

Dhoni has led India to two World Cup wins – one in 2007 (T20) and the other in 2011 (ODI). He has played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests, and 98 T20Is.

Updated Date: May 28, 2020 19:58:59 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.