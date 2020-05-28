First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi shuts down trolls over retirement rumours on Twitter, #DhoniNeverRetires goes viral soon after

Even though the tweet was pulled down, Sakshi’s statement saw a change in Twitter trends, with fans turning the hashtag #DhoniNeverRetires viral.

FP Trending, May 28, 2020 19:58:59 IST

Talks of MS Dhoni’s retirement cropped up on social media on 27 May and the hashtag #DhoniRetires started trending on the micro-blogging site. However, it seems that it did not go down well with the former skipper’s wife Sakshi Dhoni.

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi shuts down trolls over retirement rumours on Twitter, #DhoniNeverRetires goes viral soon after

File image of MS Dhoni. AFP

Clarifying that this is only a rumour, she said the lockdown had made people “mentally unstable”. She added, “#DhoniRetires .. Get a life!” The tweet was later deleted.

Even though the tweet was pulled down, Sakshi’s statement saw a change in Twitter trends, with fans turning the hashtag #DhoniNeverRetires viral.

A number of fans wrote in support of MS Dhoni. One fan posted, “He was the legend He is the legend He will be the legend. Without Dhoni forget about world 20-20 championship trophy..Dhoni please don't retire @msdhoni.”

“You can't find one more player like mahi...let's watch him play for few more years..Whts the problem?” wrote a second fan.

One fan even shared a screenshot of Sakshi's deleted tweet and wrote, “Sakshi Singh Dhoni Mam finishes off in her husband's style. Absolutely magnificent shot.”

Dhoni was to lead Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the tournament got postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had said that according to him MS Dhoni has played his last match for India.

"As far as I know him, he won't want to wear India blue jersey again. IPL he will play but for India I think he had decided World Cup (2019) was his last," Harbhajan had said during an Instagram chat with Rohit Sharma.

Dhoni has led India to two World Cup wins – one in 2007 (T20) and the other in 2011 (ODI). He has played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests, and 98 T20Is.

Updated Date: May 28, 2020 19:58:59 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, COVID-19, Dhoni Retirement, Dhoni Retirement News, Dhoni Wife, IPL 2020, Is Ms Dhoni Retired, MS Dhoni, Ms Dhoni Retirement News, Sakshi Dhoni Insta, Sakshi Singh Dhoni Instagram


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all