First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2020: BCCI suspend tournament 'until further notice' after extension of nationwide lockdown

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended 'until further notice,' BCCI said in a statement.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 16, 2020 17:01:56 IST

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended 'until further notice' on Thursday. The league was scheduled to begin on 29 March but was postponed till 15 April in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak that has halted all sporting activities all around the world.

IPL 2020: BCCI suspend tournament until further notice after extension of nationwide lockdown

File photo of the IPL trophy. Image credits @IPL

"The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement.

"BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," statement went on to add.

Indian government had announced a lockdown from 24 March to 14 April, citing the COVID-19 threat, eventually leading to postponement of the league to 15 April. With Indian government extending the lockdown till 3 May, as cases are on the rise in the country, the postponement was on the cards.

Two days ago, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had hinted about the further postponement of the league. He had told The New Indian Express, "...Airports are shut, people are stuck at home, offices are locked down, nobody can go anywhere. And it seems this is how it's going to be till the middle of May. Where will you get players from, where do players travel."

IPL was originally scheduled to begin on 29 March at the Wankhede Stadium, with 2019 finalists, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings facing off. Due to the nationwide lockdown, there was speculation about playing IPL in empty stadiums, before the start date was officially deferred to 15 April.

The decision to postpone the tournament indefinitely will strike a blow to the stakeholders - players, franchises, league, advertisers and broadcasters. At the auction in December, 62 players were traded by the eight franchises for a collective fee of Rs 140.30 crore. But none of the players will receive their salaries with the tournament not being played.

The franchises would incur a massive financial burden especially with no TV revenue coming in. Star India had paid a record Rs. 16,347.50 crore for five years of broadcast of the IPL in 2017. Every franchise was then assured a minimum Rs 150 crore per seson from that kitty.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 17:01:56 IST

Tags : BCCI, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2020, IPL Dates, IPL New Dates, IPL Schedule

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all