New Delhi: To mark India legend cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday and 30 years since Lara’s innings of 277, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) has immortalised the cricket icons at the stadium.

International cricketing greats Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar have joined Sir Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris by having a set of gates named in their honour at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The two international cricket icon who’ve shared a special friendship since early 1990s, will now share the honour of gates named after them on the cricket ground, where the duo played some of their greatest innings.

These specials gates are located between the Member’s Pavilion’s away dressing room and the Noble Bradman Messenger Stand, as per a report by Cricbuzz.

During the annual New Year’s Test in Sydney, the Pakistan men’s cricket team is likely to be the first to enter through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates. The Indian team will have to wait for another year to enter through the gate named after their legendary cricketer.

Sachin interview: ‘Still don’t feel like I’m 50, a 25-year-old with 25 years of experience sounds better’

Since the summer of 2019-20, the decision of honouring Tendulkar and Lara has been in discussion. With Sachin’s milestone birthday this year, it was decided to unveil the special gates on 24 April 2023.

The gates were unveiled by SCG and Venues New South Wales Chairman Rod McGeoch AO and CEO Kerrie Mather, along with Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley on Monday.

Sachin is the first Indian to get his name etched at the famous cricket ground in Australia. He had some of his best moments in cricket at SCG.

“The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India. I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92. It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by SCG release.

“I would like to thank the team at the SCG and Cricket Australia and for this kind gesture. I look forward to visiting the SCG soon,” he added.

“I am deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I’m sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for me, and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I am in Australia,” said Lara.

Earlier, in a special gesture, the Mumbai Cricket Association announced a life-size statue for Sachin Tendulkar inside the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

