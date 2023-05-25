Team India train in brand new Adidas training kits ahead of WTC final; see pictures

Days after BCCI unveiled Adidas as their official kit sponsor, members of the Indian cricket team were seen sporting swanky new training kits during a training session in England ahead of the World Test Championship final.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had on Monday confirmed the German sportwear giant as the new kit sponsor, replacing Killer Jeans whose contract was set to expire on 31 May.

And on Thursday, the BCCI shared a series of images via their official Twitter account that showed members of the India squad such as all-rounder Shardul Thakur and pacer Umesh Yadav as well as members of the coaching staff sporting the new training kits.

See out the pictures below:

Killer Jeans had filled in temporarily as the kit sponsor after MPL Sports pulled out of their three-year deal that they had signed in November 2020. Before MPL, American sportswear giant and Adidas’ rival Nike had been India’s kit sponsor for 14 years starting 2006.

Team India currently are in the UK, where they will be taking on Australia in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in London from 7 to 11 June. While quite a few players, including Virat Kohli, have already arrived in England to acclimatise themselves to the local conditions, a few others including captain Rohit Sharma will arrive later as they are busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs at the moment.

India had reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship as well, suffering an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the Black Caps in Southampton in the summer of 2021.

