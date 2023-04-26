Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  TATA IPL 2023: Kohli will have to take the responsibility to keep RCB up, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh added that Virat Kohli's opening partnership with captain Faf du Plessis will also be crucial for RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli has already scored four fifties in IPL 2023. AP

Virat Kohli has been in top form this IPL 2023, scoring 279 runs in seven matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Bengaluru franchise is currently in fifth position with four wins from seven games. For RCB to continue doing well, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh feels that Kohli will have to play the central role.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The former off-spinner added that his opening partnership with captain Faf du Plessis will also be crucial.

Faf has so far scored 405 runs in seven matches including five fifties. Kohli has also got ofur fifties to his name this season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in IPL 2023.

“Virat Kohli will have to take the responsibility to keep RCB up. His partnership with Faf will be crucial. Virat and Faf are in good form and this will always give relief to RCB,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

Former South Africa cricketer Imran Tahir believes Virat Kohli will have to continue to be the backbone of RCB and he needs to bat long in the upcoming games.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Imran Tahir said, “Virat Kohli is a class batsman. It has always been difficult for me to get him out. I want him to score a lot of runs in IPL. His team has high hopes for him and for this reason, Virat should think about staying on the wicket for a little longer.”

Earlier last night, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans registered a comprehensive 55-run win over Mumbai Indians. Hardik marshalled his troops exceedingly well against his former franchise and showed how good is he as a leader with his strategies on the ground.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan – who has witnessed the rise of Hardik Pandya from close quarters – hailed the star India all-rounder and his development as a cricketer and also as a leader.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Irfan Pathan said, “I have seen Hardik mature with time. Earlier he used to take things to heart but today, he reacts very thoughtfully. Hardik has handled himself with each and every responsibility. Wherever he is today, it is the result of his hard work.”

Updated Date: April 26, 2023 14:00:31 IST

