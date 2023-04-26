Back in December 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) acquired uncapped all-rounder R Sonu Yadav at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi. Not many may have heard about him, but 23-year-old Sonu Yadav, who hails from Gorakhpur, has been recently making waves in India’s domestic cricket circuit.

Apart from the ability to pick runs lower down the order, Sonu can also be effective in the death overs, as was the case in the 2018 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, when he went on to scalp 8 wickets from seven games.

Sonu, who has the ability to bowl at 140 kph and take regular wickets, has experience of playing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), having represented Chepauk Super Gillies, Karaikudi Kaalai, and Ruby Trichy Warriors over the last few seasons.

And earlier this year, the youngster came into the TNPL auction with a base price of Rs 2 lakh, but ended up going to Nellai Royal Kings for a whopping Rs 15.2 lakh.

He also excelled in the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy this year, picking up a five-for, and two four-fors.

In TNPL 2022, Sonu Yadav scalped 10 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 7.77, while also scoring 107 runs at a strike rate of 152. 85.

And in November last year, Sonu registered his best List A figures of 3/47, against Chattisgarh while turning up for Tamil Nadu.

He is yet to play a game for RCB this season, but he does hope, should he be given a chance, he will put his best foot forward to help the team in every possible way.

Sonu Yadav recently caught up with Firstpost, where he spoke on finally realising his dream to play for RCB, interactions with Virat Kohli, and more.

Excerpts from the interview

Playing for Team India is anyone’s dream. Are you working on any specific skill in order to achieve that specific dream?

It’s certainly my dream to play for India. I’ve joined RCB, and I am learning a lot here. I’m focussing on both my batting and bowling. The senior players have been helping me develop here. I want to become India’s best all-rounder across formats here.

How did it feel to get picked up by RCB at the IPL 2023 Player Auction?

It felt very good to get picked by RCB because it was always my dream to play for this franchise. I am looking forward to getting a game this season and hopefully getting the opportunity to play with star players like Virat Kohli.

Have you had interactions with Virat Kohli?

I have had a lot of interactions with Virat Kohli. He gives me input on how to deal with pressure match situations. I get to learn a lot from him while watching him bat in the nets. And everyone knows about his fitness, how fit he is. I’ve been to the gym with Kohli, and watching him train motivates me to play better and perform well.

You’ve played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, but how is IPL different from leagues like TNPL?

As everyone knows, the IPL is the best league in the world. Being a part of it, it feels great. Every match is a learning experience, especially when you get to play with reputed players, and the presence of overseas players is always an added advantage.

Could you tell me about the practice routine?

I usually focus on both my batting and bowling. Since I am an all-rounder, I have to focus on both. As far as batting is concerned, I’m focussing on my finishing abilities, some big-hitting shots. Coaches are also very helpful, regarding the approach to my batting. I’m focussing on my bowling too, with regards to the yorkers, when to bowl them, setting up the field. The coaches assist me with regard to where I can improve better.

What is your goal from the ongoing season?

If I’m given a chance to play, I will give my 100 percent to the team. My goal is to put my best foot forward, whenever I get the chance, and help my team to victory.

Are you bothered by the ongoing competition for slots among the pacers?

The competition for slots does not matter to me much. It’s just about believing in your skills and improving your performance.

