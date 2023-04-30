After seeing a great evening with both the bat and the bowl go to waste, Delhi Capitals’ (DC) allrounder Mitchell Marsh has said that it is proving ‘extremely difficult’ to win a match in the IPL.

On Saturday DC lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by nine runs. Marsh picked up four wickets and also scored 63 runs, but his contribution couldn’t bring the match home for his side.

Speaking at the post-match conference the Australian tried defending his side by pointing out that they have lost a couple of close games this season and that the responsibility for the losses could not be pinned on any individual.

He was of the opinion that it was proving very difficult to win in the IPL.

“We can’t blame anyone. We lost a couple of close games. Ultimately, if we win those, we are not talking about that sort of stuff. It’s extremely hard to win games in the IPL. Unfortunately, we have been on the wrong side of a couple of really close ones. But I still think there are a few positives to come out tonight. But chasing 195, was far too many on that wicket,” he said.

Batting first on Saturday, SRH put up a target of 198 for the DC. But they could take their chase to only 188.

DC have had a very poor run so far. So far, they have played eight matches and managed to win only two, those with thin margins.

They are sitting at the tenth spot — the bottom – on the points table.

However, Marsh said that the team has belief in the players. He agreed that the team has some inexperienced players but that isn’t the reason behind DC’s poor performance.

“We have got a lot of belief in all our players. There are some inexperienced players in our lineup, but you have got to have faith. You have to throw these guys in there. I don’t think the game was lost there tonight. There were certain areas of our game where we lost our game. That certainly wasn’t one of them,” said Marsh.

