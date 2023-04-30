Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: Ponting, Ganguly slammed for holding back Axar Patel in DC's defeat to SRH

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly were criticised for making Axar Patel bat at No 7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad as DC lost nine runs.

Delhi Capitals committed a massive tactical blunder on Saturday as they suffered a narrow 9-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. The Delhi franchise gave away 197 bowling first with Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen making fifties for Hyderabad. Mitchell Marsh took four wickets for 27 in four overs.

The Australian all-rounder was in inspiring form on Saturday. After an excellent bowling display, he also had a terrific time with the bat. He smashed 63 off 39 and Phil Salt made 59 off 35. The duo stitched a partnership of 112 and DC had the upper hand in the chase but it all went downhill soon.

Salt got out in the 12th over and by the 14th over both Marsh and Manish Pandey had departed. This is also where DC committed a tactical blunder by sending Priyam Garg (12 off 9) and Sarfaraz Khan (9 off 10) ahead of Axar Patel. By the time the all-rounder walked in, DC needed 58 off 26 balls.

Axar blasted a quick-fire 29 off 14 in the death overs but Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan showed enough composure to restrict DC to 188/6 and snap SRH’s 3-game losing streak.

With 211 runs this season, Axar is DC’s second-highest run-getter, however, for some reason, coach Ricky Ponting and the team management didn’t decide to promote him up in the batting order to finish the job.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Cricbuzz opined that Axar came in to bat late and that DC are not taking smart decisions in IPL 2023.

“There is a lack of a left-hander in the middle. Axar Patel came in really when the game was lost. Tactically and strategically, I don’t see DC operating cleverly this year. They are missing so many tricks to create a clever T20 team,” said Vaughan.

Ponting and DC’s Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly also came under fire on social media.

Updated Date: April 30, 2023 09:09:07 IST

Tags:

