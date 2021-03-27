'Take care paaji': Wishes pour in for Sachin Tendulkar's swift recovery from COVID-19

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and said he was in home quarantine in Mumbai with mild symptoms of the disease.

Tendulkar, who is widely revered as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, confirmed the news on social media.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay," he said in a statement.

"However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.

"I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors."

Here's how well-wishers poured in with support for the Master Blaster:

Best wishes for a very swift recovery. https://t.co/swZy9u9ezz — BCCI (@BCCI) March 27, 2021

Wishing @sachin_rt a speedy recovery 🙌 First time, hoping for you to be negative....soon #COVID19 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 27, 2021

Get well soon paji 🙏🙏 https://t.co/M8dL2PhH8S — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 27, 2021

Sigh! This is one test where he should have been negative. Get well soon, #SachinTendulkar. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 27, 2021

Get well soon paaji — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 27, 2021

Take care Paaji! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) March 27, 2021

Get well soon Sachin. Wish you the speediest of recoveries. Praying for you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 27, 2021

Hope he gets well soon. I know it's mild, and I know he'll recover and I know he'll be fine - but I don't think that initial moment of numbness will ever go away when I hear something's wrong with Sachin Tendulkar. We never really outgrow childhood heroes, do we? https://t.co/RNEdvK3HM2 — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) March 27, 2021

With inputs from AFP