'Take care paaji': Wishes pour in for Sachin Tendulkar's swift recovery from COVID-19

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 27th, 2021
Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and said he was in home quarantine in Mumbai with mild symptoms of the disease.

Tendulkar, who is widely revered as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, confirmed the news on social media.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay," he said in a statement.

"However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.

"I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors."

Here's how well-wishers poured in with support for the Master Blaster:

