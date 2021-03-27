Sachin Tendulkar tests COVID-19 positive, quarantines at home

Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on social media on Saturday. He went on to clarify that the legendary batsman was showing mild symptoms of the coronavirus and his family members have tested negative.

The former India batsman and captain said he's in isolation at home, following the necessary protocols and sticking to advice given by his doctors.

In the post, Tendulkar wrote: "I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay."

"However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative."

"I've quarantined myself at home and am [sic] following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors."

"I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," Tendulkar added in his tweet.

“Sachin has got himself tested and the report has come out positive. He has isolated himself and is following all the necessary protocols,” a source close to family told PTI on Saturday.

Tendulkar, 47, had recently participated in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur where he led the Indian team to the title. In the tournament, he scored two fifties. In the final, India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs with Yusuf Pathan emerging as the Man of the Match.

In a recently uploaded video, Tendulkar had said he had undertaken 277 COVID tests and played 200 Tests for the country.

The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday.