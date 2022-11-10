T20 World Cup: We were 15-20 runs short, says coach Rahul Dravid after India's semi-final loss to England

India were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022 after losing to England in the semi-final in Adelaide. Chasing 169 in 20 overs, the English side cruised to the target by 10 wickets and with four overs to spare.

Coach Rahul Dravid expressed disappointment and admitted that the side fell short of 10-15 runs while batting first.

“On the day, we were not good enough. We need to reflect on things and improve from here. Runs on the board in the semifinals help a lot. We were looking to do the same. We had put up 180 plus runs in the tournament before. Boys were saying the pitch was little slower. They did not let us get away. We were probably 15-20 runs short. Hardik played beautifully. We should have got 180 on that wicket,” said Dravid at the post-match press conference.

Right in the feels. pic.twitter.com/fomESPYnr3 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 10, 2022

India had a struggling start to the proceedings as they lost wickets at regular intervals before Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya got into the act. Kohli scored 50 off 40 while a late surge from Pandya took the side to 168/6 in 20 overs.

But England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales thoroughly dominated the Indian bowling attack and thrashed the side by 10 wickets to enter the final. Buttler scored 80 off 49 while Hales returned not out at 86 off 47.

England will now play the final against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

