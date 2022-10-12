With clamour for Mohammed Shami‘s inclusion in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 getting louder due to multiple injury issues, Australian pace great Brett Lee suggested that Umran Malik, and not Shami, must have been in the squad.

At the moment, Jasprit Bumrah didn’t take the flight to Australia after a stress fracture on his back forced his ouster while his likely replacement Deepak Chahar was also ruled out with a twisted ankle. Reports soon suggested that Mohammed Siraj and Shami are considered as the new replacement options but Lee felt pace sensation Malik, who is expected to go to Australia as the net bowler, should be in the squad.

“Umran Malik is bowling at 150 km per hour,” Lee told Khaleej Times. “I mean when you have the best car in the world, and you leave it in the garage, then what’s the point of having that car? Umran Malik should have been picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup.”

“Yes, he is young, yes, he is raw, but he bowls at 150 kmph, so get him in the team, get him to Australia where the ball flies through. It’s different when you have a guy bowling at 140 kmph and a guy who is bowling at 150 kmph.”

The 22-year-old Jammu & Kashmir pacer is currently facing visa issues and further details are awaited on his travel Down Under. Malik so far has played three T20Is and was not part of the B team that faced South Africa in ODIs shows that BCCI thinks he is not ready yet for international games.

Lee further added that Indian team is strong but it’s stronger with Bumrah in it and his absence will only put more pressure on other pacers in the squad.

“The fact is that Jasprit Bumrah suffered the back injury, it’s huge blow to India’s chances (at the World Cup). I am not saying they can’t do it. They are a wonderful side, but a strong Indian side is the side that has Jasprit Bumrah. That would put pressure on guys like Bhuvneshwar Kumar,” said Lee.

