Team India suffered another setback ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, which is set to commence on 16 October, as fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury that he suffered during the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa. Chahar was named in the standby list for the marquee event.

According to initial reports, Shardul Thakur has been named as a replacement for Chahar in India’s reserves list for the T20 World Cup. Mohammed Shami is being considered the frontrunner to replace Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury.

Mohammed Siraj, who has been in prolific form lately, is also in contention to replace Bumrah in India’s T20 World Cup squad. The Hyderabad-born pacer was named the Player of the Series in the ODI series against South Africa with 5 wickets from 3 matches

Notably, the trio of Shami, Siraj, and Thakur is set to fly out to Australia on Thursday, 13 October. The three players will join Team India, which is currently training in Perth and playing warmup games ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Team India management is keen to assess all the bowlers before taking a call on Bumrah’s replacement.