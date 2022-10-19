T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar, Tom Moody make similar prediction for finalists

Former Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, and Australian all-rounder Tom Moody echoed similar views on the teams expected to make it to the top four at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

Both, Gavaskar and Moody, were asked to pick their favourites for the World Cup final on Star Sports during the India vs Australia warm-up match on Monday.

While the T20 format can produce unexpected results as the World Cup has already shown, the two experts were quite confident in their predictions.

Both the former players suggested that defending champions Australia and 2007 champions India will make it to the final of the World Cup.

“India, definitely. And because I am in Australia so I am going to say Australia,” Gavaskar said.

Tom Moody added that besides India and Australia, England and Pakistan have the ability to make it to the top four.

“I am going to give you the top four. Australia and England will go through from their group. I think Pakistan and India would be leading the other group. The finalists, I have to say Australia and India,” Moody shared his thoughts.

India will play their final warm-up match on Wednesday against New Zealand. Men in Blue defeated Australia in the first warm-up match and will face Pakistan to kick off their World Cup campaign on 23 October.

Australia will face New Zealand in the first Super 12 stage contest in Sydney on 22 October.

