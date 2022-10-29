'Why couldn't T20 World Cup be played in January/February,' questions Kevin Pietersen

The rainy conditions in Australia have become a headache for the ICC during this ongoing T20 World Cup. A number of big matches have been abandoned due to bad weather and rain. Notably, there are some teams who were in a good position to secure two points but had to be satisfied with just one because of untimely showers.

In this context, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen has questioned, “Why couldn’t this T20 World Cup have been played in the glorious Australian sunshine in January or February? Does anyone know?”

Why couldn’t this T20 World Cup have been played in the glorious Australian sunshine in Jan/Feb?

— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 29, 2022

Pietersen’s tweet came in the aftermath of the much-anticipated clash between England and Australia being abandoned on Friday without a ball bowled.

It was slated to be a doubleheader at the MCG and the first encounter between Afghanistan and Ireland was also got cancelled by rain.

As a result, England, Australia and Ireland from Group 1 are on equal number of points (3). On the other side, Afghanistan also lost their opportunity to play a couple of consecutive games and are now sitting at the bottom of the table with one point.

If we look at the other group, one match has been impacted by rain and it was between South Africa and Zimbabwe on 24 October. The game was reduced to 9 overs first and then to 7 overs. The Proteas were in a good rhythm to breach the 64-run target when the rain started, giving 1 point to both sides.

