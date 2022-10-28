The Super 12 stage contest between Australia and England, scheduled at the MCG in Melbourne on Friday was washed out on account of persistent rains.

The weather emerged victorious after the umpires deemed the wet outfield unfit for players’ safety.

The washout has led to both Australia and England tied at three points from three games alongside Ireland who stand in a similar situation. New Zealand currently tops the Group 1 points table with three points (tied with the other three) after two matches (have played one game lesser). Australia have the poorest Net Run Rate (NRR) at this stage.

The qualification scenario for group 1 has become more interesting, especially after the washout of the marquee clash between England and Australia. The match would have proved to be a serious dent in the qualification chances of the losing side. However, a split of points, while has kept things even between the two sides, for now, might prove harsh going forward in the tournament.

Here’s how the #T20WorldCup Group 1 standings look after a full day that was rained off in Melbourne 🌧 Who do you think are now the favourites for the top 2 spots? 👀 Check out 👉 https://t.co/phnXR5PYyu pic.twitter.com/wH4Ss3lRFM — ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022



Australia might be considered in a slightly advantageous position, despite of England having a better NRR. Australia play their remaining matches against Ireland and Afghanistan, whereas England are yet to play against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Both Australia and England have to win both their remaining matches and hope New Zealand lose at least two of their remaining matches.

Ireland also have a fair chance of qualifying, if they can add to the number of upsets the tournament has already seen. Sri Lanka as well can move up the ladder if they can win two of their next three games and flame up the already heated group. Sri Lanka, however, will not start as favourites in their tie against New Zealand and England.

The group has been left wide open for permutations and combinations as all six teams have a mathematical possibility of qualifying. Afghanistan have the lowest probability of qualifying in the current scenario.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.