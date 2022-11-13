T20 World Cup Final: How much prize money will England and Pakistan get?

England lifted the T20 World Cup trophy 2022 after defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final in Melbourne. The English team rode on to an unbeaten half-century from Ben Stokes to chased down a target of 138 runs with an over to spare.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier announced that the winner of this edition’s T20 World Cup will take home prize money of $1.6 million while the runners-up will receive a sum of $800,000. This means England will get $1.6 million while the Pakistan side will take $800,000.

Stokes does it again! Congratulations to England, #T20WorldCup Champions! Iconic moments like this will be available as officially licensed ICC digital collectibles with @0xFanCraze. Visit https://t.co/EaGDgPxPzl today to see if this could be a Crictos of the Game. pic.twitter.com/ph8NAbaLy9 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 13, 2022

India and New Zealand bowed out of the tournament after losing in the semis will get $400,000 each. Apart from this, the eight teams who failed to make it to the semi-finals and got eliminated in the Super 12s stage will $70,000 each. Moreover, a side will get $40,000 for every win in the Super 12 stage.

READ: Ben Stokes leads England to victory, redeems 2016 final’s last-over heartbreak

“The ICC announced that the winning side at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on November 13 would receive prize money of $1.6 million, with the runners-up guaranteed half the amount,” the ICC had said in a statement.

“At the end of the 16-team tournament that runs for nearly a month, the losing semi-finalists will each get $400,000 from the $5.6 million total prize pool. The eight teams who exit at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each.”

“The eight teams that made it directly to the Super 12 phase are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa. The other eight teams – Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, UAE in Group A and West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Group B – are split into two groups of four and will play the first round. For any win in the first round, prize money of $40,000 will be awarded, with the 12 matches amounting to $480,000,” it added.

READ: Afridi’s fitness issues come back to haunt Pakistan, proves decisive for England

“The four teams knocked out in the first round will get $40,000 each,” the statement further said.

Talking about the final, a clinical performance from England’s bowling unit restricted Pakistan to 137/8 in 20 overs. Later, the Jos Buttler-led side lost a few wickets at regular intervals but Stokes kept them in the hunt and eventually took the side over the line.

England have now become the second team after West Indies to win the T20 World Cup twice. They had earlier won it in 2010.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.