Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes held his nerves in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan and carried his team through, over the victory line at the MCG in Melbourne.

Stokes scored a match-winning half-century against a fierce Pakistan bowling attack that kept chipping in with wickets and made a below-par target look difficult to chase.

Stokes scored 52 off 49 deliveries hitting five boundaries and a six. Pakistan bowlers came hard and fast at the English batters but Stokes maintained his temperament and stayed till the end to hold one end and ensure his side chased down the 138-run target.

Interestingly, it was a redemption of sorts for Stokes and Carlos Brathwaite hit him for four 6s in the last over in the 2016 T20 World Cup final in Kolkata.

The Ben Stokes roar 💪 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PKrExrc9KW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 13, 2022



England were on the verge of winning that match with the West Indies requiring 19 runs from four balls. But Stokes was smoked or multiple sixes as the game changed within moments and West Indies won their second T20I title.

Stokes, however, was humble and said that the bowlers shall be credited for restricting Paksitan to such a low total.

“In finals especially when chasing, you probably forget all the hard work before that. How we bowled, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran won us the game. It was a tricky wicket and one that you never felt in, so to restrict them to 130-odd bowlers have to take a lot of credit for that.”

2016 – Ben Stokes bowled the final ball of the T20 World Cup. 2022 – Ben Stokes hit the winning runs of the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/azJvdvbgmP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 13, 2022



Stokes also said that they learned from Ireland’s defeat and moved ahead keeping that thing in the past.

“In tournaments like these you can’t carry baggage with you, that was a little blip on the way, credit to Ireland for turning up and beating us, but the best teams learn from their mistakes and not let it affect them.

“Pretty good evening. Representing your country in World Cups is amazing, but it has been a good one,” Stokes concluded connecting the win with the 2019 ODI World Cup victory.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.