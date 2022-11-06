Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering 61 from 25 deliveries against Zimbabwe and won the player of the match award after India comprehensively beat Zimbabwe at the MCG.

Suryakumar took the Zimbabwe bowling apart with four 6s and six boundaries. Some of his lap shots seemed magical and were more than pleasing to the eyes.

Suryakumar also had a 65-run partnership with Hardik Pandya as the two revived India’s innings after they lost multiple wickets.

“I think the plan was very clear when me and Hardik were batting together. He said we should take a positive route and we started hitting the ball and never stopped,” the right-hander said after he won the player of the match award.

India have also qualified for the semi-finals and will face England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Suryakumar said that he was excited about the match. “I think the atmosphere in the team is really nice and so is the build-up towards the knockout, really looking forward to that game.”

Suryakumar Yadav also confirmed that he practices those lap shots and paddle sweeps that he executes brilliantly against fast bowlers.

“My plan has always been clear, I do the same thing in the nets, practice the same shots. I bat according to the situation and what the team needs.”

The middle-order swashbuckling batter also overtook Mohammad Rizwan to be ranked the number one batter in the ICC T20I rankings.

“It feels really good, to be there. You got to start from zero every time, that’s what I think. It’s good to see people come out, let’s see how it goes in the next game,” he concluded.

