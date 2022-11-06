Suryakumar Yadav produced the knock of a lifetime to propel India to a strong total in their T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday.

Suryakumar’s blazing 61 not out off just 25 deliveries helped propel Team India to a commanding 186/5 in their final Super 12 outing of the tournament after skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat.

SKY, as he is popularly known, was at his absolute best in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground as his 360-degree hitting fetched him six fours and four sixes. Surya not only picked gaps effortlessly, but was also able to pull off some outrageous shots such as a slog-swept six over deep square leg off a delivery that was pitched well outside off, a shot that was reminiscent of the original ‘Mr 360’, South African legend AB de Villiers.

Yadav’s knock turned out to be the difference for the Indians, who had slowed down in the middle overs after losing wickets in a cluster and were eyeing a score in the range of 150 after reaching 107/4 at the end of the 15th over. The Men in Blue plundered 79 runs in the last five overs thanks to SKY’s heroics, with Hardik Pandya playing a supporting role with a run-a-ball 18.

In the process, Yadav also became the first Indian to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year, and only the second cricketer overall after Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan in 2021.

Milestone 🚨 – 1000 T20I runs and counting for @surya_14kumar 👏👏 He becomes the first Indian batter to reach this milestone in 2022. Live – https://t.co/lWOa4COtk9 #INDvZIM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/c9fW6jg3j4 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2022

SKY’s knock set social media abuzz with fans and experts hailing the Mumbaikar for his strokeplay, many marking him as one to watch out for in the business end of the World Cup. We take a look at some of those reactions below:

Sky is special.

SKY is limitless…

Brilliant stuff. Always a treat to watch.#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/EsZ7vG4gcG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 6, 2022

Dancing shoes on from SKY. Brilliant feet movement. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 6, 2022

Out of this world stuff from SKY🔥👏

Why don’t you share the cheat code for batting with us @surya_14kumar?😉 #INDvsZIM #T20WorldCup — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) November 6, 2022

You can scarcely believe that kind of finish. Keep the highlights. And watch them again and again. Very few in T20 cricket have batted like Sky is batting now — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 6, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav is obviously the best T20 batter in the world right now. But I think his current form and peak might be the best ever. Can’t think of a player who has scored this quickly this consistently and been this impossible to bowl to. Peak AB, maybe?#T20WorldCup — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) November 6, 2022

