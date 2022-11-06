Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Watch: Suryakumar Yadav lights up MCG with fiery 61 not out, goes past major milestone

Cricket

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav lights up MCG with fiery 61 not out, goes past major milestone

Suryakumar Yadav struck six fours and four towering sixes in his unbeaten 61 off just 25 balls, helping India post a commanding 186/5 on the board after opting to bat at the MCG.

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav lights up MCG with fiery 61 not out, goes past major milestone

Suryakumar Yadav struck six fours and four sixes during his 61 not out against Zimbabwe. AP

Suryakumar Yadav produced the knock of a lifetime to propel India to a strong total in their T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday.

Suryakumar’s blazing 61 not out off just 25 deliveries helped propel Team India to a commanding 186/5 in their final Super 12 outing of the tournament after skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

SKY, as he is popularly known, was at his absolute best in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground as his 360-degree hitting fetched him six fours and four sixes. Surya not only picked gaps effortlessly, but was also able to pull off some outrageous shots such as a slog-swept six over deep square leg off a delivery that was pitched well outside off, a shot that was reminiscent of the original ‘Mr 360’, South African legend AB de Villiers.

Watch the special knock here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Yadav’s knock turned out to be the difference for the Indians, who had slowed down in the middle overs after losing wickets in a cluster and were eyeing a score in the range of 150 after reaching 107/4 at the end of the 15th over. The Men in Blue plundered 79 runs in the last five overs thanks to SKY’s heroics, with Hardik Pandya playing a supporting role with a run-a-ball 18.

In the process, Yadav also became the first Indian to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year, and only the second cricketer overall after Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan in 2021.

SKY’s knock set social media abuzz with fans and experts hailing the Mumbaikar for his strokeplay, many marking him as one to watch out for in the business end of the World Cup. We take a look at some of those reactions below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 06, 2022 16:36:58 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Hundred of fans cheer Men in Blue, play dhol during net session – Watch
First Cricket News

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Hundred of fans cheer Men in Blue, play dhol during net session – Watch

Hundred of fans played dhol (drum), and did bhangra (traditional folk dance of Punjab), while cheering for Team India players during a net session.

T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Babar Azam warns India, says ‘we have plans for everyone’
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Pakistan captain Babar Azam warns India, says ‘we have plans for everyone’

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup opener on Sunday in Melbourne.

T20 World Cup: 'What a special talent', Twitterati in awe of Suryakumar Yadav after his fighting 68 against South Africa
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: 'What a special talent', Twitterati in awe of Suryakumar Yadav after his fighting 68 against South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial role in reviving the Indian innings, forging a 52-run stand with Dinesh Karthik for the sixth wicket.