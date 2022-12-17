Indian Men Blind Cricket team won the T20 World Cup after defeating Bangladesh by a massive 120-run margin at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The win clinched the third title for India in the format. Opting to bat first, India lost two early wickets for 29 runs. However, they managed to post a massive 277 runs in 20 overs as batters Sunil Ramesh (136* off 63) and Ajay Kumar Reddy (100* off 50) hit individual centuries and stitched a record 247-run partnership for the third wicket.

Bangladesh, in response, were able to add runs with partnerships but could not score at the run rate required to keep up with the run chase. They played out their 20 overs for a score of 157/3. Lalit Meena and Ajay Kumar bagged one wicket.

That’s 3rd #T20WorldCup for India 🇮🇳 in blind cricket 🏏 HISTORY 🔺 pic.twitter.com/Vod0x0L6lp — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 17, 2022



India have been the most successful team in the history of the tournament having clinched all three Blind T20 World Cups – in 2012, 2017, and 2022.

The 2022 edition was marred with a few controversies before its commencement as the Pakistan team were denied VISAs. Pakistan was a serious contender to challenge India at the World Cup, however, they could not participate in the tournament.

History 🔺 Defending Champions India retains the #T20WorldCup in Blind Cricket. Their third straight WC trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vIQXCKSmmG — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 17, 2022



The Indian team was jubilant and celebrated their World Cup final win over Bangladesh with ecstasy.

