The Pakistan team will not be a part of the T20 World Cup for the Blind after their visas were rejected by India.

“With reference to the information received from the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Pakistan Blind Cricket Team will not be able to participate in the ongoing 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind, being held in India in spite of CABI taking all required steps to process their application for VISA. CABI will be releasing an updated tournament schedule on account of Pakistan’s nonparticipation very soon,” a release from the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) said.

“Pakistan will not be playing in this edition’s T20 World Cup for Blind after their visas were rejected,” a CABI official told Firstpost.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council condemned the decision and further added that India might not be allowed to host the tournaments in the future.

The PBCC said “it strongly condemns this discriminating act of India as sports should be above regional politics”.

“Our counterpart Blind Cricket Association in India pleaded with their government for Pakistan’s clearance but nothing was heard,” the PBCC added.

“This discriminating act will have serious consequences on global blind cricket as we at World Blind Cricket will take stern action against them and may not allow India to host future International events.”

India refuses visas of Pakistan Blind Cricket Team to participate in T-20 World Cup Cricket of the Blind ( 5 to 17 December 2022 in India ). Pakistan was a serious contender to win the World Cup. Really disappointing for our boys who prepared tirelessly for this World Cup. 💔 pic.twitter.com/28gGcMSMEZ — Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) (@pbcc_official) December 6, 2022

Pakistan were slated to begin the tournament on 6th December against South Africa, while their match against arch-rivals India was scheduled to take place on 7th December in Delhi.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.