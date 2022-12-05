The third edition of the T20 World Cup for Blind is set to commence on 6 December with hosts India taking on Nepal in the tournament opener in Faridabad. The competition which comprises seven teams will be played in a round-robin format where all the sides will face each other.

The semi-finals of the World Cup are scheduled to take place on 15th December and the title clash is slated to be held on 17 December in Bengaluru. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be up against each other on 7 December in Delhi.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is the brand ambassador for the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind as the Brand Ambassador. I commend and appreciate the spirit of visually Impaired Cricketers for their passion for Cricket and determination to fight everyday challenges. It is a different world, but it is a world of Cricket. Cricket has no boundaries. And I believe this game taught me How to Fight, how to Fall, how to Dust Myself off to get up again and Move Forward. So I urge and invite everyone to support this great initiative,” he said.

7️⃣ Countries,

9️⃣ Cities,

2️⃣4️⃣ Matches &

Millions of Followers!

Mark your calendars! 3T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2022 starts on December 5, 2022.

Together, let us support blind cricket!#cricket #blindcricket #blindcricketworldcup #worldcupseason pic.twitter.com/dJZsMIO2zc — Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) November 29, 2022

Australia, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka and India are the teams who will be featuring in the tournament. 150 Players will be participating from all the countries and tournaments will take place in 9 cities across India and will consist of a total of 24 matches.

Let’s now have a look at some of the rules and regulations.

How is Blind cricket played?

The bowler has to bowl underarm deliveries while it should pitch twice before reaching the batter. The boundaries are 45 yards as a minimum and a maximum of 55 yards.

It’s mandatory for the bowlers to say “ready” when he is ready to bowl and the batter replies “yes”. Apart from this, the bowler has to shout “play” while delivering the ball.

Congratulations and best wishes to the 17 players of CABI who will represent India at the 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind!✨

We can’t wait to see these players on the field! Matches are to begin from 6th to 17th December 2022!!@YUVSTRONG12 @SamarthanamTFTD @dcciofficial pic.twitter.com/4CRv9whJgz — Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) October 21, 2022

If the bowler fails to do that, the umpire can call it a no-ball.

The batters generally use the sweep shot prominently to score runs.

The Players

There are three categories, B1, B2, B3. The B1 players are totally blind, B2 are partially blind while the B3 cricketers are partially sighted. The team comprises of XI players and should have at least four B1 players, three B2 players and a maximum of B3 players.

The B1 category shall have a runner while B2 has an option of keeping a runner.

If a B1 player takes a “one bounce” catch, it will result in the batter being given out.

The B1 players wear a white wristband on the right wrist or a white stripe on the right upper arm of the playing shirt.

B2 players wear a red wristband on the right wrist or two white stripes on the right upper arm of the playing shirt.

B3 players wear a blue wristband on the right wrist or three white stripes on the right upper arm of the playing shirt.

The Ball

The ball that is used is a bit larger in size in comparison to normal cricket ball and has ball bearings.

The Bat

The regular cricket bat with general specifications is used.

Stumps

The stumps used in blind cricket are higher and wider than normal ones. They are 35 inches high and 10 inches wide.

Schedule for India matches for T20 World Cup for Blind 2022.

India vs Nepal- 6th December- Sledge Hammer- Faridabad

India vs Pakistan- 7th December- DDA Siri Fort Sports Complex

India vs Australia- 10th December- Khalsa Stadium, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India vs South Africa- 11th December- St Paul’s college Kochi cricket ground

India vs Bangladesh- 13th December- Barabati Stadium- Cuttack, Odisha

India vs Sri Lanka- 14th December- Panjim Gymkhana Sports Club- Goa

SQUADS:

Name of the Player Age Category State

01 Lalit Meena 28 B1 Rajasthan

02 Praveen Kumar Sharma 32 B1 Haryana

03 Sujeet Munda 26 B1 Jharkhand

04 Nilesh Yadav 19 B1 Delhi

05 Sonu Golkar 36 B1 Madhya Pradesh

06 Sovendu Mahata 25 B1 West Bengal

07 Ajay Kumar Reddy (C) 32 B2 Andhra Pradesh

08 Venkateswara Rao (VC) 30 B2 Andhra Pradesh

09 Nakula Badanayak 17 B2 Odisha

10 Irfan Diwan 16 B2 Delhi

11 Lokesha 27 B2 Karnataka

12 Tompaki Durga Rao 24 B3 Andhra Pradesh

13 Sunil Ramesh 24 B3 Karnataka

14 A. Ravi 27 B3 Andhra Pradesh

15 Prakash Jayaramaiah 38 B3 Karnataka

16 Deepak Malik 27 B3 Haryana

17 Dhinagar.G 22 B3 Pondicherry

