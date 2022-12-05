Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • T20 World Cup for Blind 2022: How it is played, India squad, matches — All you need to know

Cricket

T20 World Cup for Blind 2022: How it is played, India squad, matches — All you need to know

T20 World Cup for Blind 2022 starts on 6 December with hosts India taking on Nepal.

T20 World Cup for Blind 2022: How it is played, India squad, matches — All you need to know

This is the third edition of the T20 World Cup for Blind. (Photo Source: CABI/Twitter)

The third edition of the T20 World Cup for Blind is set to commence on 6 December with hosts India taking on Nepal in the tournament opener in Faridabad. The competition which comprises seven teams will be played in a round-robin format where all the sides will face each other.

The semi-finals of the World Cup are scheduled to take place on 15th December and the title clash is slated to be held on 17 December in Bengaluru. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be up against each other on 7 December in Delhi.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is the brand ambassador for the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind as the Brand Ambassador. I commend and appreciate the spirit of visually Impaired Cricketers for their passion for Cricket and determination to fight everyday challenges. It is a different world, but it is a world of Cricket. Cricket has no boundaries. And I believe this game taught me How to Fight, how to Fall, how to Dust Myself off to get up again and Move Forward. So I urge and invite everyone to support this great initiative,” he said.

Australia, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka and India are the teams who will be featuring in the tournament. 150 Players will be participating from all the countries and tournaments will take place in 9 cities across India and will consist of a total of 24 matches.

Let’s now have a look at some of the rules and regulations.

How is Blind cricket played?

The bowler has to bowl underarm deliveries while it should pitch twice before reaching the batter. The boundaries are 45 yards as a minimum and a maximum of 55 yards.

It’s mandatory for the bowlers to say “ready” when he is ready to bowl and the batter replies “yes”. Apart from this, the bowler has to shout “play” while delivering the ball.

If the bowler fails to do that, the umpire can call it a no-ball.

The batters generally use the sweep shot prominently to score runs.

The Players

There are three categories, B1, B2, B3. The B1 players are totally blind, B2 are partially blind while the B3 cricketers are partially sighted. The team comprises of XI players and should have at least four B1 players, three B2 players and a maximum of B3 players.

The B1 category shall have a runner while B2 has an option of keeping a runner.

If a B1 player takes a “one bounce” catch, it will result in the batter being given out.

The B1 players wear a white wristband on the right wrist or a white stripe on the right upper arm of the playing shirt.

B2 players wear a red wristband on the right wrist or two white stripes on the right upper arm of the playing shirt.

B3 players wear a blue wristband on the right wrist or three white stripes on the right upper arm of the playing shirt.

The Ball

The ball that is used is a bit larger in size in comparison to normal cricket ball and has ball bearings.

The Bat

The regular cricket bat with general specifications is used.

Stumps

The stumps used in blind cricket are higher and wider than normal ones. They are 35 inches high and 10 inches wide.

Schedule for India matches for T20 World Cup for Blind 2022.

India vs Nepal- 6th December- Sledge Hammer- Faridabad
India vs Pakistan- 7th December- DDA Siri Fort Sports Complex
India vs Australia- 10th December- Khalsa Stadium, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
India vs South Africa- 11th December- St Paul’s college Kochi cricket ground
India vs Bangladesh- 13th December- Barabati Stadium- Cuttack, Odisha
India vs Sri Lanka- 14th December- Panjim Gymkhana Sports Club- Goa

SQUADS:

                    Name of the Player                Age         Category          State
01                  Lalit Meena                            28              B1              Rajasthan
02                  Praveen Kumar Sharma         32              B1               Haryana
03                  Sujeet Munda                        26              B1               Jharkhand
04                  Nilesh Yadav                          19              B1               Delhi
05                  Sonu Golkar                           36              B1               Madhya Pradesh
06                  Sovendu Mahata                   25               B1               West Bengal
07                  Ajay Kumar Reddy (C)           32               B2               Andhra Pradesh
08                  Venkateswara Rao (VC)         30               B2               Andhra Pradesh
09                  Nakula Badanayak                17               B2               Odisha
10                  Irfan Diwan                           16               B2                Delhi
11                  Lokesha                                 27              B2                Karnataka
12                  Tompaki Durga Rao              24              B3                Andhra Pradesh
13                  Sunil Ramesh                        24              B3                Karnataka
14                  A. Ravi                                   27              B3                Andhra Pradesh
15                  Prakash Jayaramaiah            38               B3                Karnataka
16                  Deepak Malik                        27              B3                 Haryana
17                  Dhinagar.G                            22              B3                 Pondicherry

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 05, 2022 13:01:34 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Nicholas Pooran resigns as West Indies white ball captain
First Cricket News

Nicholas Pooran resigns as West Indies white ball captain

Nicholas Pooran is yet to play a Test and said his goal was to focus better as a player by removing the captain's mantle.

Indian cricket needs return to 2007's bold approach if they are to win ICC trophies again
First Cricket News

Indian cricket needs return to 2007's bold approach if they are to win ICC trophies again

India’s search for the ICC trophy continues and even after a host of changes, both in captaincy and coaching, the drought continues

UAE named as hosts for Afghanistan's home games for next five years
First Cricket News

UAE named as hosts for Afghanistan's home games for next five years

The move was prompted by the political situation in Afghanistan which has not hosted international teams.