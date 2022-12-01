The visually impaired Indian cricket team will begin the T20 World Cup title defence on 6th December in the opening match against Nepal in Faridabad. The team led by Ajay Kumar Reddy is gearing up for the big tournament.

In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, Reddy talked about the side’s preparations, the new set of players and the much-awaited clash against Pakistan.

“The team joined on 8th November and began practicing together. But I have been preparing for this World Cup for the last four months,” he said.

“There are 10 new players in the squad. They are a bit under pressure as it’s their first time. Having said that, they are doing pretty well. I’m very confident about them and have different plans,” he added.

India will be hosting the competition and when asked about if this gives an advantage to the World champions, Ajay admitted that there is a slight edge.

“You do get some advantage when you play at home. There is a slight edge for sure. But at the same time people also have expectations from you as well. So, the main focus is to put the best foot forward, concentrate on your game and put up a good show.”

7️⃣ Countries,

9️⃣ Cities,

2️⃣4️⃣ Matches &

Millions of Followers!

Mark your calendars! 3T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2022 starts on December 5, 2022.

Together, let us support blind cricket!#cricket #blindcricket #blindcricketworldcup #worldcupseason pic.twitter.com/dJZsMIO2zc — Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) November 29, 2022

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns with each other on 7th December in Delhi. Just like the Indian team, the neighbours also have made some tweaks in the squad as new players have joined the side. Moreover, the India have struggled a bit against Pakistan in the recent a few fixtures and talking about the same, the skipper said that the team management has made some plans to negate that.

“Pakistan have also included some new players because a lot of their cricketers retired after 2018. We lost to them in the last triangular series. So, we are working on that. Me, the vice-captain and the coach have had discussions about the same and we do have some plans in our minds,” the captain said.

Vice-captain Venkateswara Rao also echoed for Reddy said and explained that the team has made some strategies for Pakistan team.

The 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind is just around the corner, and players are training hard to get their game faces on because it’s now or never!#OtherMenInBlue💙#cricket #blindcricket #blindcricketworldcup #WorldCupSeason #grind #India #IndianSquad pic.twitter.com/lXYgT47H8t — Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) November 25, 2022

“We do have some plans for them as they outplayed us in the recent fixtures,” Rao said.

Quizzed about as to which player can be the star performer in the tournament, Reddy suggested that there are 5-6 players who are in great rhythm.

“There are five-six players who are in very good touch. Sunil is doing very good. Venkatesh is there, Prakash, Deepak, myself are some of the other players who are in good rhythm,” he concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.