T20 World Cup: Dushmantha Chameera ruled out due to calf injury as Sri Lanka suffer another injury setback

Sri Lanka suffered another injury setback in their ICC T20 World Cup campaign with Dushmantha Chameera getting ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a calf injury on Wednesday.

“He’s out of the tournament definitely, but he might also use the break to do the ankle surgery that he’s been needing. The previous injuries were on the anterior part of the ankle, but this is in the calf. It’s a grade-two tear,” SLC medical advisory committee chief Arjuna de Silva was quoted as saying in a report on ESPNCricinfo.

Senior pacer Chameera’s exit from the tournament comes three days after fellow seamer Dilshan Madushanka was ruled out due to a quadriceps tear.

Madushanka has since been replaced by Binura Fernando, who had featured in Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup campaign last year as well.

However, while Madushanka did not get to play a single game in the tournament, Chameera played the warm-up clash against Zimbabwe as well as in the first round clashes against Namibia and the UAE. He played a key role in Sri Lanka’s commanding 79-run win over UAE on Tuesday with a haul of 3/15.

Chameera had earlier spent nearly four months away from the game dealing with the same issue. His last competitive appearance before the T20 World Cup coming against Australia at home in June, the pacer missing out on Sri Lanka’s victorious Asia Cup campaign along the way.

While Chameera will fly back home, Pramod Madushan — playing his first-ever T20 World Cup — will miss Thursday’s match against Netherlands, which Lankans will have to win if they are to keep their hopes of winning a second T20 world title alive. Madushan has picked up a hamstring injury, but it’s not expected to be too serious an issue.

