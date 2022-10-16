Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madhushanka was ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup after he sustained a tear in his quadriceps on eve of Sri Lanka’s campaign opener against Namibia.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the bowler was seen struggling and hobbling away from practice sessions on Saturday and was sent to get his MRI scans done, which confirmed the injury. It is not expected that he will recover to play the remainder of the tournament and will most likely be replaced.

Sri Lanka Cricket have announced Binura Fernando as the replacement for the injured bowler.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Binura Fernando as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lanka squad,” said the ICC in a statement.

Dilshan made his debut during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, in which he impressed. He took six wickets in the tournament with an economy rate of 7.75 across six matches. He played a key role in his team’s sixth title triumph.

In just a few international appearances, Dilshan had become his side’s second choice quick after Dushmantha Chameera because of his lively pace and swing in powerplay and variety in death overs. He was also likely to feature in a match against Namibia.

Dilshan’s replacement Fernando has played nine T20Is in his career so far.

Fernando will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia.

“The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad,” the statement added.

Despite their recent Asia Cup win, Sri Lanka will play round one in order to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, where they will have to play UAE and Netherlands, and Namibia.

With inputs from wires

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.